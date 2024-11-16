Heisman Race Is Over: Travis Hunter Locks It Up As Colorado Moves Closer To Big 12 Title Game | Barrett Sallee

It’s over. Travis Hunter will be your 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. Saturday’s performance against Utah in the 49-24 win to push the Buffaloes to 8-2 on the season sealed the deal.

Hunter had 55 receiving yards, one interception and a five-yard touchdown run on Saturday, proving once again that he is the ultimate weapon … a Swiss Army knife dipped in gasoline with fire raging on every side.

Seriously, check out this ridiculous catch on fourth-and-8 in the first half vs. the Utes.

Hunter is the only player in Big 12 history to win conference player of the week honors on both sides of the ball in the same season. Not since Charles Woodson have we seen a player have success on both sides of the ball, much less dominate in multiple facets of the game.

Heisman Trophy voters don’t have set guidelines to consider before finishing out their ballots. The Heisman Trust simply states that the award should be given to the most outstanding player in the county, which can mean a variety of different things to each voter. Some put more importance into value to their team’s success, others may value video-game stats above all else. Hunter checks every box imaginable.

His stats speak for themselves.

He has posted 911 receiving yards, nine touchdowns and has three picks on the season, leading the charge for Deion Sanders’ team into the Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff discussion.

Don’t get me wrong, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a monster as well. He is on pace to litter the record book as he has 224 carries for 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns leading into Saturday’s action. If he keeps this up, there’s no doubt that he should be in New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

If you take both players off of their respective teams, it’s unlikely that either the Buffaloes are Broncos would be in the CFP mix. There’s one big difference between the two, though.

Boise State was tabbed as the favorite to win the Mountain West during the media days circuit this summer. That landed them in preseason CFP predictions as the top-ranked Group of Five conference champion. The Buffaloes, on the other hand, had an over/under win total of 5.5 by essentially every Sportsbook heading into the season.

Write it in Sharpie … Hunter will win the Heisman Trophy. He has the value, stats and exposure to hoist the sport’s most prestigious individual award.