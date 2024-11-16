Georgia Not Rattled With Back Against The Wall, Takes Care Of Tennessee And Holds Onto CFP Hopes

ATHENS. GA - In what might have been his best game in recent memory Saturday against Tennessee, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck shined without much help along the offensive line.

But in the second half, the Bulldogs exerted their dominance, especially with their passing down the field.

Now, after beating the Vols 24-17, the Bulldogs are still rightfully in a spot to make the college football playoff, just on the outside looking in. Who knows what the committee thinks about this home win over the Vols, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart had his team motivated enough to get the job done against a healthy Vols squad.

While the talk all week long has centered around the status of Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, coming off a concussion last weekend, it was Beck taking the headlines away against a Vols team hoping to rid the Bulldogs of playoff contention.

Now, the conversation turns towards where Smart can lead this team next. Let's be honest about the offense tonight. If it weren't for Beck playing out of his mind, picking up first downs on the ground, while finding tight end Oscart Delp for two touchdowns through the air, I don't know what the final score would've looked like.

But what I do know is that the Tennessee secondary was beaten all evening, without a shred of hope, only if Carson Beck were to overthrow a receiver. What I don't know for Tennessee is how the committee will look at this loss to Georgia on the road as an opportunity to fight their way back into the top-12.

But either way, scenarios for Georgia getting into the playoffs have grown exponentially over the past 24 hours. Coming off an embarrassing loss to Ole Miss, Kirby Smart got enough out of his squad this week in practice that he didn't need to worry about whether they would show up on Saturday night.

For Tennessee, leading 10-0 in the first quarter did nothing for the Vols. If Georgia was going to win, it would have to get after Nico Iamaleava, along with finding its own players getting past the Vols secondary. All of this transpired, while the Tennessee defense allowed Carson Beck to throw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for one touchdown.

Simply put, when folks thought Carson Beck had washed up after the Ole Miss game, he showed up in a clean interview and destroyed a Tennessee secondary, keeping their title hopes alive. Also, they are not out of the conversation regarding the SEC championship, sitting at 6-2 in the conference;

What's Next For Tennessee? Win Out, And Pray

The Vols will have work to do, and they're going to need a little help along the way. Sitting at 5-2 in the SEC, they will need teams in front of them to lose.

If this happens, then I expect Tennessee to make the playoffs, but they need help. And some of that will have to come from opposing teams in the conference.

While we wonder what transpired with the Vols offensive line, they have to be better down the field in the secondary, of it will get uglier for Tennessee. Also, Josh Heupel did not do the offense any favors tonight with his play-calling.

Now, it's up to Tennessee to beat UTEP and Vanderbilt, praying that Indiana catches a loss next weekend to Ohio State, and the SEC to eat itself over the next few weeks.

But, one thing was for sure inside Sanford Stadium against Tennessee, and that's Georgia turned the page after the Ole Miss loss, coming out on a mission tonight against a tough Vols defense.

It's up to Georgia to take advantage of the win tonight, while Tennessee will start rooting for other teams over the next three weeks.