From Norman To The Border War: Why Week Two Could Shock College Football Fans, Again

Week 2 might not be stacked with top-10 blockbusters, but chaos could be coming. Michigan heads to Oklahoma, while some rivalries are renewed.

I hope you got your fix for top ten matchups in college football last weekend, given that the slate for Saturday might feel a bit underwhelming. But, as we've seen in the past, these types of games bring out chaos, while Michigan will visit Oklahoma in a Top-25 showdown that will headline the day.

Sure, the No.1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State game had fans basking in the glow of college football euphoria, while Florida State beating Alabama led to full-blown panic in Tuscaloosa.

But, when you look at what's coming this weekend, it's hard not to think we might see a few upsets that makeup for the lack of Top-25 showdowns.

Does anyone remember what transpired during Week Two of the 2024 college football season? Here's a quick refresher.

Northern Illinois defeated No.5 Notre Dame in a wild 16-14 ending that shocked fans across the country.

Illinois defeated No. 19 Kansas 19-17

Northern Illinois Coach Thomas Hammock Tells Marcus Freeman He Won't Share Notre Dame Secrets With Opponents

Exactly, so while you might not think something dramatic could transpire this weekend, we obviously have enough examples over the past thirty years to compel folks to pay attention this weekend.

The biggest game of the weekend, for rankings and television sake, will take place in Norman, as No. 15 Michigan faces No. 18 Oklahoma in what will be a prime-time game on Saturday night, with ABC broadcasting.

Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood is drawing the same type of attention that Arch Manning encapsulated last weekend in Columbus, and this will be his introduction to the college football world against the Sooners.

Which Games Will Have My Attention? Well, Here's A Few

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State?

The war of words between Dan Lanning and Mike Gundy took an interesting turn this week, as the two coaches traded jabs over how much money is being spent through NIL on their rosters.

For some odd reason, Mike Gundy decided to broach the topic of how much the Ducks roster costs, which then led to Dan Lanning mentioning that ‘We Spend To Win’, which only increased the banter. This will be a measuring stick for the Cowboys, and given that they are 29-point underdogs, the odds-makers don't have much faith in Oklahoma State pulling the upset.

Kansas vs. Missouri (3:30 pm ET on ESPN2)

Welcome back, Border War.

One of the most hostile rivalries in college football returns to the spotlight on Saturday afternoon, as the Jayhawks travel to Missouri for the showdown that means a lot to fans of both teams. Up until Missouri joined the SEC, these two played each other 93 straight times. Given that we get the quarterback showdown of Beau Pribula versus Jalon Daniels, this could turn into one of the most entertaining games of the day.

Iowa vs. Iowa State (12 pm ET on FOX)

Get ready, this one is going to be hotly contested. We love a good rivalry game, and since Iowa State hasn't beaten Iowa since 2011 in Ames, the Cyclones are looking to finally snap this losing streak that has created further tension within the state. If you want to see another hostile atmosphere, make sure to tune in on Saturday afternoon.

USF vs. Florida (4:15 pm ET on SEC Network)

After shocking Boise State last week, South Florida heads into the Swamp with plenty of momentum, as they embark on this two-game stretch of road games against the Gators and Miami Hurricanes. I know the current line has Florida favored by 18 points, but don't sleep on the offense that USF could find success with under Alex Golesh. I'm not implying the Bulls will win, but this could turn into a much closer game than some were anticipating.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State (7:30 pm ET on ESPN2)

Just give me more cowbell. This is exactly what Arizona State has been trying to prepare for in the leadup to their trip to Starkville this weekend. If there was ever a ‘trap game’ on Saturday, this might be it. While the Sun Devils have QB Sam Leavitt leading the way, don't underestimate the Bulldogs, with head coach Jeff Lebby prepared to throw everything at coach Kenny Dillingham.

This one could turn out to be one of those ‘chaos moments’ I discussed earlier. I'm just saying, watch out for Mississippi State on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech (7:30 pm ET on ACC Network)

Can Diego Pavia lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a road win in the ACC against Virginia Tech? This is obviously a very big moment for this Clark Lea team, given that the Hokies are coming off a loss to South Carolina last week. This one will be an entertaining watch, especially with a night game at Lane Stadium.

Bring on, Enter Sandman.

Coach Under The Most Scrutiny? Kalen Deboer, Mark Stoops, Bill Belichick?

When Ole Miss steps on to the field Saturday afternoon in Lexington, they are looking for payback against Kentucky. If you remember last season, the Wildcats shocked the Rebels in Oxford, which ultimately led to Lane Kiffin missing out on the college football playoff. While Mark Stoops has the luxury of a hefty buyout that could prevent Kentucky from making a move, this game could lead to fans starting to turn their attention to the basketball squad.

As if they aren’t already paying attention to what Mark Pope is putting together for the season.

Oh, and Kalen Deboer has certainly had the worst week of his college coaching career, besides losing to Michigan in the national championship game in 2023. The tension in Tuscaloosa is rising, and Alabama fans are obviously panicking over the team's lack of production against Florida State.

When the head coach is fielding questions about booster unhappiness during a week two SEC teleconference, you know things are not well within the football program. Thankfully for Alabama, they play Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, but that will lead to pregame nightmares for fans that remember Nick Saban's first year.

Enjoy the weekend of college football, and don't sleep on some of these games that you might think will turn into blowouts.

This is usually when we see a few results that rock the football world.

As Notre Dame found out last year in week two, just about anything can happen.