College Football Coach Resigns After Scumbag Lib Writer Cried About His Nasty Trump Message

This is the Pussification of America, folks. Right here.

We're so soft. Soooooooooooo soft.

When you hear us talk about the Pussification of America, this is it right here.

Brett Peabody, the head football coach at Long Beach City College, resigned this week after some insufferable Lib reporter outed him for sending a ‘vErY nAsTy mEsSaGe’ in the wake of Donald Trump's election win last fall.

Seriously. That's what's going on today. A longtime college football – and a successful one, at that – resigned because some loser Lib posted a screenshot of his DM earlier this year.

And here's the kicker – this DM wasn't even bad! If this lunatic Lib Aaron Rupar is upset by this, he's going to be in for a rough life ahead. I mean, what are we doing here?

We're so soft

You're done you sorry fascist scumbag, hope you get held accountable for the bullshit that [sic] spread. Justice is in the horizon kiddo.

I mean, objectively, that's a funny DM to just shoot of to Aaron Rupar. Just out of the blue, head football coach Brett Peabody decided this was the time to pounce on Aaron. I'd imagine there's not a ton going on over at Long Beach on Jan. 20, so it makes sense.

Anyway, a couple obvious things …

A lot of outlets are saying he resigned because of his "profane message to an anti-Trump reporter." Aaron Rupar is not a reporter. He's a lefty propaganda pusher on Twitter. He's basically a bot.

Trust me. That's literally what he is. Let's be honest here. And there are plenty of them on the right, too. Don't get me wrong. Both sides have propaganda pushers. It's awful. But let's call this fair. Enough with the BS headlines, LA Times.

Secondly … is this really a "profane" message? Seriously? Again, what are we doing here? He called Aaron Rupar a scumbag – which he is – and a fascist. Do y'all understand that AOC literally called the sitting president a rapist yesterday? Like, LOOK at this:

THAT's a profane message. Frankly, it's also a fireable offense. It at least deserves a defamation suit, but whatever.

But DMing a loser on social media and calling him a fascist scumbag? That's nothing. That's America. That's called ‘Tuesday.’

Why is this coach resigning over this? Because Aaron Rupar whined about it to his cult of followers? Does Long Beach State really give a shit about Aaron Rupar's feelings?

My God. This is why you should never go to California, folks. As if you needed another reason. Just a liberal hellhole.

Here's the good news! According to reports, Coach Peabody will not only be on paid leave through December, but he's also getting a six-month severance of $60k, per a settlement agreement.

Solid little vacation for the next year or so.

Thanks, Aaron!



