Why Spencer Danielson's Message On Charlie Kirk, 9/11, And Leadership Matters Beyond College Football

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson opened his weekly press conference on Monday by addressing more than football. Before talking about his team’s upcoming game, Danielson took time to honor Charlie Kirk, remember those lost on 9/11, and reflect on the responsibilities of being a leader in today’s world.

For Danielson, the role of head coach extends far beyond Saturdays. Leading more than 100 young men daily requires balance, mentorship, and perspective. In an age of social media where opinions spread quickly and negativity can weigh heavily on athletes, he believes open dialogue is crucial.

"Before I talk football, I just always wanna thank Jesus for the opportunity to coach this team," Spencer Danielson started. "I'm so blessed to be part of this organization with this group of young men and staff. Some hard things happened last week with the killing of Charlie Kirk. That’s hard. Regardless of where you’re at politically, religiously, that has nothing (to do) with what we’re talking about now. There’s a 31-year-old that was killed that now has a wife and two kids that are left behind.

"And then you have September 11th. And even talking with our team about September 11th, that was 24 years ago. The majority of our team wasn’t even alive when terrorists attacked our country and thousands were killed."

A Calling, Not Just A Job For Spencer Danielson

It's a life-changing decision for these coaches to join this profession, knowing the sacrifices one has to make in order to succeed. Danielson made it clear that while winning football games is part of his responsibility, his greater calling is to help his players grow as men and leaders.

CFB Week 4 Dive: Napier On The Brink, Tennessee Finds Offense, Arch Has One Cupcake Left To Eat, CFP Heats Up

"So, it’s one of those weeks that just reminds you as a coach … my heart goes out to Charlie Kirk’s wife and his kids. And like I said, regardless of where you’re at religiously, politically, it reminds you that we live in a fallen world," Danielson pointed out. "And it reminds you that there’s a lot of darkness and wickedness out there. And for me, as a head coach, that is what I’m called to do is to build young men to be world-changers and champions in a life that definitely needs more leaders. That desperately needs people to stand up for (what’s) right, and that’s what I’m called to do.

"Even what Martin Luther King said: Darkness cannot drive back darkness; only light can do that. And that’s what we want to be as a football program. We want to be a light on a hill. Yes, we need to win football games and championships and all — Every college football coach, that’s their job. No question, mine included. But I believe God has called me here to develop young men to be champions in life in a world that desperately needs leaders."

Becoming a head coach at a program like Boise State is a life-changing decision. It brings immense scrutiny, long hours, and constant pressure. But for Danielson, the privilege of leading outweighs the sacrifices. He views the role as both a responsibility and a mission.

It's Refreshing To Hear College Coaches Open Up

It’s clear that Danielson sees his job as more than football. For him, coaching is about shaping lives, instilling values, and guiding his players through challenges on and off the field.

It's easy to get lost at the moment, and not take the few minutes needed to listen to these young athletes, but that's not the mission Spencer Danielson is on as a college football head coach.

"I had a really good conversation with our team about that stuff last week and I’m excited to grow them. And that’s what I’m honored to do every single day is to build young men to create a tomorrow that is better than yesterday. And that’s what we’re all called to do."