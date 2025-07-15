New College Football Video Game Remains A Piece Of Trash, Customers Deserve An Apology

EA Sports needs to issue refunds and an apology to everyone who bought "College Football 26."

As OutKick readers know, I'm a fan of the popular college football video game series. I used to play it all the time in college and was super-excited when it returned after more than a decade hiatus.

"College Football 25" was very solid, and all signs pointed to "College Football 26" being even better.

"College Football 26" remains broken more than a week after its release.

That's not what happened when the game dropped for early access on July 7th. I paid $100 to get it, and fired it up immediately.

There were immediate problems.

Most notably, you *CAN'T SNAP THE BALL* on offense. The game just freezes and the player is forced to take a delay of game penalty.

It makes the game unplayable.

This happened on the first day it was out. Beyond frustrating, but I held out hope that a fix was on the way.

I fired it back up Monday night while killing some time, and you guessed it. The trash game still doesn't work.

No update. No patch. No fixes.

What the hell did I spend all that money for? The President of EA Sports needs to personally call me, issue a refund and vow something like this will never happen again.

How was this bug not caught? It literally kills the game, and it's not just me. There are plenty of people complaining online.

It's beyond enraging.

Mistakes happen. I understand that. Not having them fixed immediately is unacceptable. I will give this game one more chance in the coming days. I will never play it again or ever buy a college football video game again if it doesn't work. These are my terms. Have you bought the game? Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.