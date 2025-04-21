Colin Kaepernick Savagely Roasted For Hilarious Reason

The internet isn't impressed with Colin Kaepernick keeping his NFL comeback dream alive.

It seems like the former San Francisco 49ers QB pops up at least once a year attempting to get back into professional football.

Well, right on schedule, his delusional dream is still alive and well and went viral over the weekend. It turns out that he seemingly believes he can still play football nearly a decade after exiting the league.

Social media crushes Colin Kaepernick.

Now, it's not a secret to OutKick readers that many NFL fans don't like Kaepernick. It turns out kneeling for the national anthem, smearing police and being a PR disaster for the league isn't a great way to get people to like you.

The idea that he still wants to play in the NFL was met with an…..icy reception on social media.

Clearly, people aren't taking Kaepernick's aspirations seriously, and they absolutely shouldn't. His last pass in an NFL game happened on January 1, 2017.

That was 3,032 days ago. Barack Obama was still President during his final game with the 49ers. Sit and think about that for a second.

Best of luck to Kaep. He clearly needs it if he thinks there's a snowball's chance in hell of returning to the NFL, and he only has himself to blame. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.