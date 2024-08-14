Colin Kaepernick Lands NFL Job Offer

Jim Harbaugh wants to help Colin Kaepernick get back in the NFL, but not as a QB.

The former 49ers QB, who played for Harbaugh in San Francisco, recently claimed he's still ready and eager to help an NFL team win a championship.

Seeing as how his last snaps came more than seven and a half years ago, it seems unlikely the man responsible for sparking national anthem protests ever plays again.

His old coach wants to see him try his hand at coaching.

Jim Harbaugh offers Colin Kaepernick job with the Chargers.

Harbaugh informed the media that he's offered Kaepernick an off-the-field role with the Chargers as a member of his staff, according to USA Today. The possibility was floated earlier in 2024.

"If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous. He’d be a tremendous coach, if that’s the path he chose," the Chargers head coach explained.

As of right now, Kaepernick appears to be holding out hope a team offers him a contract to play, and Harbaugh hasn't heard a final decision.

"Yeah, we talked a little bit about it. He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year," the former Michigan told USA Today when talking about if there's movement on the deal.

While Harbaugh might want to help out a former player, bringing Kaepernick into the fold would almost certainly be a disaster for PR.

His refusal to stand for the national anthem sparked outrage with the league that took significant time to subside. People simply do not like Kaep for many justified reasons.

As I wrote Tuesday, these are a few quick examples:

Why would the Chargers or the NFL want to potentially deal with the fallout that would come with employing Kaepernick? So far, it appears unlikely to happen, but the offer is now out there. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.