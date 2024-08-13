Colin Kaepernick Makes Delusional Comment About Potential NFL Return

Colin Kaepernick seems to think he still has the ability to play in the NFL.

The former 49ers passer last took an NFL snap on January 1, 2017 in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It's been more than 91 months since he last played pro football.

The man responsible for sparking massive national anthem protests in the league was simply not good for business, and teams never jumped to sign him after the 49ers cut him loose.

Despite it coming up on eight years out of the NFL, Kaepenrick still thinks he can help a team win the Super Bowl.

Colin Kaepernick still holding out hope for NFL return.

"We're still training. Still pushing. So, hopefully, we just got to get one of these team owners to open up," Kaepernick told Sky News when asked about potentially returning to the NFL.

"It's something I've trained my whole life for. To be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it's something that I could bring a lot to a team and help them win a championship," the former 49ers QB added when asked what returning to the NFL would mean.

Yes, Colin Kaepernick thinks he can help a team "win a championship." Delusion that is hard to put into words.

There are two main reasons why these comments from Kaepernick are ridiculous. First, returning to the NFL after a season or two off is incredibly difficult and rarely happens. Returning to the NFL after more than seven years since your last snap? I don't believe that's ever come close to happening in the current era. He's a 36-year-old QB who has played since Barack Obama was President.

Secondly, and much more importantly, some in the media have convinced people Kaepernick is a hero. We can't let people wipe away history. Kaep is responsible for some truly insane conduct.

Here are a couple quick hitters:

The NFL is a business, and the goal of any business is to provide the customers with a great product. You know how you upset customers? Alienating them, and indulging in racially-charged conduct and rhetoric is a great way to upset people.

Kaepernick can claim he's working out all he wants, but we all know a return to the NFL isn't going to happen. Someone should step up and tell him that because he's clearly living in a fantasyland if he expects to play in the NFL again. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.