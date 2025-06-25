WATCH: 'Colin Cowherd' Announced As 2025 NBA Draft Pick, Another ESPN Gaffe

FS1 host Colin Cowherd can add ‘2025 NBA draft pick’ to his resume.

Cowherd, the famed personality from "The Herd," was name-dropped at the 2025 NBA Draft when ESPN's Malika Andrews mistakenly called his name instead of Cedric Coward.

Viewers were in shock hearing Cowherd got the call from the Association … age is but a number.

The night was full of gaffes from ESPN, but this one took the cake.

The Memphis Grizzlies picked Coward after they traded up to acquire the Portland Trail Blazers' first-rounder (No. 11) and selected Coward.

Cowherd, always one to comment on his public figure, followed up the pick by sharing an AI photo of himself in a Trail Blazers jersey on social media.

"Apparently, I made a hell of an impact in Portland," Colin said on X.

He added, "Nothing against Memphis but this would have been epic."

OutKick founder Clay Travis congratulated Colin for becoming the first 61-year-old to get drafted in the NBA.

Clay posted, "Major upset @colincowherd just got drafted. Congrats!"

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela