ESPN Has Embarrassing Snafu In Search Of Cooper Flagg

ESPN displayed an unprecedented level of colorblindness during Wednesday's 2025 NBA Draft broadcast at the Barclays Center.

The Mothership made quite the snafu when it mistook Ace Bailey for Cooper Flagg, the projected top pick.

The optics of these two players couldn’t be farther apart, making ESPN’s blunder a head-scratcher. This is taking ‘equity’ to a whole new level.

To top it off, ESPN doubled down, also confusing Rutgers’ Dylan Harper with Flagg.

The obvious part: ESPN confused one white guy with two black guys; how exactly does this happen?

"Welcome back to SportsCenter. You’re looking at Cooper Flagg … That is not Cooper Flagg at all, actually," the loud lady at the ESPN desk shouted.

As ESPN’s reputation declines, every on-screen mishap feels magnified, almost 10 times worse than pre-2020 errors. The woke decision-makers running the network are delivering a mediocre product, and the decline in quality is glaringly obvious.

An evening of Kendrick Perkins, Monica McNutt and Stephen A. Smith at Barclays isn't drawing the attention that ESPN hopes for, and anyone tuning in just for the picks will have to sit through the groveling.

Cooper Flagg, the phenom out of Duke, braces for sky-high expectations as one of the most sought-after rookies in recent NBA history.

The top five picks of the 2025 draft will go as follows: Mavericks, Spurs, 76ers, Hornets and Jazz.

