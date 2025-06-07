Tennis Star Coco Gauff Was Only Proud To Represent 'Americans That Look Like Me' After Winning French Open

Female tennis player Coco Gauff soaked in her win at the French Open on Saturday for about five seconds - and then turned the moment into a conversation about race.

Gauff defeated No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 to become the first American to win at Roland-Garros since Serena Williams won in 2015 . It is her second major title after winning the U.S. Open in 2023.

That’s an incredible moment for American tennis, one that should make all who follow the sport in the States proud.

Right?

Well, that’s how most people would see it, but Gauff had a more race-specific outlook of the moment.

While she did pay homage to the United States and to being ‘patriotic,’ she said that her victory was special because it allowed her to represent people who look like her and support the things that she supports.

"I’m proud to be American. I’m proud to represent Americans that look like me," Gauff said.

Hold up. What about all the other tennis fans who aren’t Black Americans but who were cheering Gauff on?

Didn’t seem to cross her mind as she continued.

"Obviously there’s a lot going on in our country right now. Just to be a representation of that and a representation of people that look like me in America, who maybe don’t feel as supported during this time period," Gauff said. "Being that reflection of hope and light for those people. I remember after the election and everything, it felt like a down period a little bit...That’s what I was thinking about today. Seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot. Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I’m definitely patriotic. I’m proud to be American. I’m proud to represent Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support."

Gauff Should Be Proud To Represent All Americans, Not Just Black Ones

With that quote, Gauff completely undermined the significance of her achievement by making it all about race.

The election was six months ago, an election in which Trump won more black votes than any president in nearly half a century . Not everyone who looks like Gauff thinks like Gauff, something she fails to understand. That she didn't, and her choosing to make the election seem like a traumatic event for the Black community, shows a huge lack of critical thinking.

Then there’s the noise about her being patriotic, but only when it comes to representing Blacks. That’s the opposite of being a patriot. If Gauff were a true one, she would stand for every American's right to think, vote, and believe things she might disagree with. That would allow her to dedicate her victory to more than just one American demographic, which is what she should have done.

In the days to come, the progressive media will aim to protect Gauff from all criticism. The narrative of today’s culture is that it's okay to show favoritism to a specific ethnic group if you’re Black. That way, it doesn’t really count as "racism," it counts as "fighting white oppression."

But that doesn’t hide the truth. Gauff chose to spread a divisive, racially-charged narrative that has harmed our culture at large for the past several years.

It didn’t have to be this way, but that’s the path she chose.