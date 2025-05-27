Coco Gauff Forgets Her Rackets While Taking Court At French Open In Hysterical Scene

Coco Gauff is a Grand Slam winner who has played in thousands of tennis matches in her life. Despite being just 21 years old, she has experienced just about everything imaginable on the tennis court, or so she thought.

Gauff, the No. 2 player in the world, began her quest for a French Open title on Tuesday with a straight-set victory over Olivia Gadecki. While she didn't experience much stress during the match, her heart likely dropped as she made her way onto the court at Roland-Garros.

Naomi Osaka Unsurprisingly Cries During Press Conference After First Round Loss In French Open

After being welcomed with applause, the American opened up her bag to grab a racket and begin warming up. The only problem was that there wasn't a racket in her bag.

With understandable embarrassment likely settling in, Gauff gave a smile up to her team in the stands and held up her empty bag in one of the most unique scenes you'll ever see in the professional tennis world. Gadecki can be seen in the hilarious video having a laugh about the situation as well.

A worker was able to hand Gauff her collection of rackets, and the rest is history, but if Gauff were to go on to win the French Open in the coming weeks, talk about a story with an all-time beginning.

Most golfers out there have experienced this sort of thing when they get to the first green and suddenly realize they left their putter either in their car or at home. It's a brutal feeling.

Up next for Gauff is a second-round matchup with Tereza Valentova, the Czech who is currently ranked 211 in the world.