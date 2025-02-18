CNN Invites Male NCAA Champion In Women's Sports To Defend Trans Athletes

CeCe Telfer has the distinction of being the first male to win a women's NCAA Championship. Telfer took first place at the 2019 NCAA Division II Women's Track and Field Championships in the 400-meter hurdles.

Telfer had an unsuccessful athletic career competing against men, ranking 390th in 2017 among all Division II male athletes. That's when Telfer decided to "become" a woman and compete against females, ultimately becoming the top athlete in the women's division after one year of hormone therapy.

Like many trans athletes, Telfer suggested that the athlete was actually at a "disadvantage" competing against women because of the testosterone level. But the results – winning an NCAA championship, particularly after a poor career competing against males – directly contradict that ridiculous claim.

"I have no benefit. I’m on hormone suppression, it doesn’t help. It’s another disadvantage. Cis women are producing more testosterone than the average trans female," Telfer said in 2019.

Of course, testosterone is not the only measure – and certainly not the most important one – when determining athletic advantage. Males are born with inherent physical advantages, as any basic biology course would teach you, and that's not erased with hormone suppression.

Yet, CNN decided that Telfer should come on the network and explain to women why a male winning an NCAA Championship is a good thing for women's sports. President Donald Trump has asked the NCAA to vacate all championships won by males in women's sports, which would include Telfer and swimmer Lia Thomas.

Telfer, with an incredible amount of arrogance, stated that the NCAA cannot take away the athlete's championship because "that's not how history works."

Telfer is right about one thing, "That's not how the direction of progressiveness works." Correct. Progressives will never stop trying to push their radical agenda and once they gain a victory, they don't stop – they only push ahead further.

That's why it's important for Trump and Republicans to put a stop to the transgender in women's sports madness immediately.

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, weighed-in on Telfer's comments.

In fact, the NCAA has a history of vacating championships for a lot less than being a male competing in women's sports. Over 20 schools have had NCAA championships retroactively revoked for violations.

One could easily argue there is no violation greater than a male winning a woman's championship. It's not only the correct move to vacate those titles, but the only choice.