Trump Administration Asking NCAA, High Schools To Throw Out Women's Sports Records Set By Men

It sounds like our long national nightmare in which a portion of the country has no idea how to tell the difference between men and women is coming to an end, and Tuesday, the Trump Administration's Department of Education asked the NCAA and high schools across the nation to scrub any titles and records in women's and girls sports set by biological males.

US Department of Education’s Office of General Counsel sent a letter to both the NCAA and the National Federation of State High School Associations asking them to "restore to female athletes the records, titles, awards, and recognitions misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories."

A statement from the Department of Education notes that this request comes following the historic executive order signed by President Trump that banned males from competing in women's and girls' sports. It also notes that what is being asked of the NCAA specifically is in line with the organization's recently adopted policy intended to keep female athletics exactly that; female.

"Because of President Trump’s bold leadership, men will no longer be allowed to compete in women’s sports regardless of how they identify, and the NCAA has correctly changed its tune on its discriminatory practices against female athletes," Deputy General Counsel Candice Jackson said in a statement.

"The next necessary step is to restore athletic records to women who have for years been devalued, ignored, and forced to watch men steal their accolades. The Trump Education Department will do everything in our power to right this wrong and champion the hard-earned accomplishments of past, current, and future female collegiate athletes."

The Department of Education also released a statement from women's sports advocate and host of OutKick's Gaines For Girls podcast Riley Gaines on the matter.

"For the past four years, women have been begging for equal opportunities to compete and succeed, only to be ignored. A president who recognizes and celebrates women for our accomplishments is long overdue. Restoring stolen athletic accolades to their rightful owners is a crucial step towards reinstating accountability, integrity, and common sense – one that I wholeheartedly support."

Time will tell if the NCAA and National Federation of State High School Associations make these changes, but I think any sane person will agree that it'd be the right thing to do so that we can put this bizarre chapter behind us.