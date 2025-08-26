CNN Blames ‘Right-Wing Backlash’ For Cracker Barrel Logo Flip-Flop; Reality Says Otherwise

There's a lot that can be said about CNN these days, but here's one thing that can't be denied: the network usually delivers what you expect.

By this I mean the takes that seem to ignore reality or could just be outright falsehoods, and this was the case with how CNN covered the news that Cracker Barrel is dumping its wildly unpopular new logo in favor of the original logo with the "old-timer" that everyone liked.

How did CNN go about reporting this news?

By saying that the change came "after right-wing backlash."

Do… do those guys live in a windowless room with no access to outside communication? Do they live lives outside of the newsroom with real people? Because that's not what happened at all.

Sure, I think you'd find near universal condemnation of the change from conservatives, but do you know who else hated it? Democrats.

How do I know this?

Because they said so.

This is one of those times you see just how jaw-droppingly bad CNN can be. You've got kind of a who-cares fluff story considering wars are going on around the globe, and yet they muffed this one like a rookie punt returner in the rain.

The fact that the move was reviled by people across the political spectrum was one of the biggest talking points about it. Everyone was joking that the fact that liberals and conservatives all agreed that the change was terrible was the ultimate sign that the company had really messed up.

Anyone who understood why people liked Cracker Barrel hated that logo. No one wants "fresh and cutting edge" from Cracker Barrel. You go there for southern food, gunky souvenirs, and to pee when you're on a road trip.

But CNN, for whatever reason, can't help itself when it comes to taking shots at conservatives, even when it effectively makes its story factually inaccurate.

It wasn't "Right-wing backlash," it was "universal backlash."

CNN continues to exhibit TDS at its finest.

Articles like this one are what's going to squander what little credibility it still has.