CM Punk Is Still Adamant Elon Musk Gave Nazi Salute

The main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 is a triple-threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and now two-thirds of these guys have weighed in on politics ahead of Saturday night.

Reigns got a lot of press for saying that "I support our President. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background."

I think it's safe to say that he and CM Punk do not see eye-to-eye politically.

According to TMZ, Punk was a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show, and was asked about how he would advise younger wrestlers to handle themselves when asked to comment on politics.

This led to Punk spouting off about Elon Musk's phantom Nazi salute that anyone who watched the full clip knows wasn't a Nazi salute, but let's let Punk have his moment.

"We saw what you did," he said. "Don't gaslight me. I'm not as f--king stupid as you are. I know what you did, so I know what you are. Now I know where you stand, and this is where I stand."

Gaslight you? Dude, how about you bother to take about 15 seconds to watch the rest of the clip that MSNBC and CNN usually clip off?

The "this is where I stand" line is so ironic too, because despite getting bent out of shape over a Nazi salute that didn't happen, Punk is known to be a supporter of Palestine, something he shared on social media last year, per the Daily Mail.

So why would someone who got this bent out of shape out of what he wrongly perceived to be a Nazi salute, support Palestine and, by proxy, the efforts of an antisemitic terrorist organization, Hamas?

Please make this make sense, because it's so ass backwards I need to go take some Advil.