Clippers Coach Defends Himself Amid Scandalous Chris Paul Split

Chris Paul is trying to slander Clippers coach Ty Lue, and Lue's not having it.

The Los Angeles Clippers' dumpster-fire season took another turn last week when franchise legend Chris Paul was unceremoniously jettisoned from his "farewell tour."

Multiple reports surfaced alleging a deep rift, which culminated in the Clippers dismissing Paul from the team, in the early morning hours during a trip to Atlanta.

The Clips were reportedly exhausted by Paul's continued push to lead the regime and hold management, coaches and teammates accountable, which ultimately led to him being labeled "disruptive."

Almost a week after the PR nightmare for both CP3 and LA, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue denied that his relationship with the "Point God" had completely ended.

"That ain't true," Lue said, speaking to reporters and directly addressing reports the two men had not spoken for weeks.

"How he gonna play and I'm not talking to him? There was a stretch when he wasn't gonna play and be out of the rotation. It was tough for him because he's a competitor," Lue noted.

Clippers President Lawrence Frank flew to Atlanta, meeting Paul in a hotel to deliver the news after a late flight delay.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, then took to social media, posting: "Just found out I'm being sent home."

Paul reportedly requested a meeting with Lue weeks prior to discuss allegations of being a "negative presence," a meeting Lue allegedly refused.

The decision to cut Paul came directly after this communication breakdown.

Shortly after his departure was confirmed, Paul posted a screenshot of himself on a video call, reunited with his two most iconic "Lob City" era teammates, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

While Lue distanced himself from the frosty relationship rumors, he did not shy away from the somber mood in the locker room in the aftermath.

"The guys were not happy about it," Lue added on Tuesday.

"That's their teammate. It's a guy they also go to war with every single day and he was part of us. So it's tough.

"The organization made the decision to do it, but we've got to move on. We've got to try to win some games. I don't think the mood changed because Chris is gone. Like nobody wanted to see him go like that."

