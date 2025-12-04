Chris Paul's Messy Clippers Divorce Intensifies With Taunt From 'Lob City' Stars

Chris Paul's exit from the Clippers could be a longstanding stain on the franchise.

Chris Paul was supposed to be on a smooth farewell tour with the Clippers, right up until the team decided to cut him loose. Now, fans can only hope the 20-plus-year veteran receives an appropriate send-off for his legendary career.

CP3 is officially out after his second tenure with the team, this time unceremoniously booted by the Clippers brass over what they leaked as behavioral problems.

READ: Clippers Send Chris Paul Home In The Middle Of The Night In Bizarre Move

Reports claimed he requested a sit-down with coach Ty Lue only to get cold-shouldered.

"We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be a part of the team," Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations, said on Wednesday.

"We will work with him on the next step of his career. Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we’ve struggled. We’re grateful for the impact Chris has made on the franchise."

The guy is top-10 in most Clippers franchise stats, so you would think the organization would show him a little grace.

Some fans called Paul’s critiques an honest mirror of the Clippers, who are sitting close to last in the Western Conference.

The cursed Clips are top-10 in payroll this season and still cannot mesh Kawhi Leonard with James Harden into a capable contender.

To make matters worse, they may end up the losers in the Chris Paul debacle.

On Wednesday, Paul turned the tables on the Clippers by posting a screenshot of himself on a video call reunited with two teammates from his popular first stint: Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

Three fan favorites are ganging up on the Clippers. Not a great look, at least for the team.

Hosting Chris Paul for one more season was a layup for the organization. And they botched it.

Another failure by the Clippers.

CP3 announced it was his final season in the NBA and that he intended to retire as a Clipper.

The team is off to a rough start this year, and now they're guilty of kicking Paul off the team, during the witching hours on a road trip to Atlanta, and the whole divorce is getting increasingly cinematic and messy.

Days before the release, the Clippers social media team was posting send-offs for Chris Paul and his last ride.

Now, CP3 is on the offensive, bringing out big guns like Griffin from the Lob City days to seemingly spite the team.

This split with Paul and the apparent display of irreverence could be the stain that shows when they try to recruit talent.

Both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden flashed signs of skepticism about sticking this out.

At times they sounded dejected and openly called out the lack of talent on the roster.

Multi-billionaire owner Steve Ballmer tried to appease this team and its fans with an Inglewood arena worth somewhere between 3 and 5 billion dollars. At this point, a case could now be made that the team seemed more stable under Donald Sterling.

Clippers fans might be ditching the Intuit Dome to watch their crosstown, highly storied foes after this CP3 saga.

