Myles Garrett Shuts Down Talk of Offseason Speeding, Wants To Focus on Browns

Eight speeding tickets later, Garrett says it’s all about football.

Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end, wasn’t in the mood to talk about his heavy foot during a tense media session at training.

Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone on Interstate 71 in Strongsville earlier this month, which was his eighth speeding ticket since 2017.

On Wednesday, Garrett made it clear he’s here for football, not to make more headlines.

"I’d honestly rather talk about football and this team than anything I’m doing off the field, other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day," Garrett said when asked about his latest speeding incident.

When a reporter asked about Garrett's role in leading the Browns after putting in triple-digit hours following a preseason game in Charlotte, Garrett once again put a stop to the questioning.

"You’re asking the same question, and I’ve answered it two different times," he responded. Garrett was steaming over the question.

"So I’m going to need you to ask a different question so I can focus on this team and not this headline you’re trying to get out of this question you’re asking."

Back in 2022, Garrett flipped his Porsche after swerving to avoid an animal, a crash that sent him and a passenger to the hospital.

The longtime Browns star called it a "wake-up call" then, though his latest 2 a.m. Ferrari joyride suggests old habits haven't been sidelined.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called the episode "extremely disappointing," noting the team had addressed it.

On the field, though, Garrett appears locked in.

Now in his ninth season in Berea, he’s taking on a bigger leadership role. After a brutal 3-14 campaign in 2024, Garrett is intent on restoring the Browns’ defense, though Cleveland's offense and question mark at QB pose more of a threat to winning games.

The production is undeniable to Garrett. He has four straight seasons with at least 14 sacks. But as Cleveland’s $204.8 million captain, Garrett will need to align his off-field behavior with his on-field discipline.

