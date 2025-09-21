Cleveland Browns Join Teams To Honor Memory Of Charlie Kirk

The Cleveland Browns on Sunday joined the 10 other NFL teams that have honored slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at their first home game following the killing on September 10.

The Browns held a moment of silence at Huntington Bank Field for Kirk before kickoff of their game against the Green Bay Packers.

Browns Honor Kirk With Stands Full

The Browns held their moment of silence as a video of Kirk played on the scoreboards inside the stadium.

And unlike other teams that have sort of backed into their memorials by doing it up to half-an-hour before game time, thus making sure neither the teams nor much of the crowd was yet in their seats, the Browns did their tribute just moments before the national anthem was performed.

So seats were packed.

Kirk's Turning Point USA has chapters at Kent State University and the University of Akron. He died after being shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University.

At Least Seven NFL Teams Didn't Mention Kirk

The count of teams that have now honored Kirk somehow – either by moments of silence or reflection, by playing videos or lowering flags in the stadium to half-staff – rises to 11.

At least seven teams have declined to similarly acknowledge Kirk by name, although the Houston Texans said they included Kirk in their pregame tribute last Sunday that mentioned no one by name.

The Buffalo Bills honored Kirk on Thursday Night Football by playing the same video the Browns used on Sunday.

So that means 11 teams in total have so far held a tribute to Kirk referring to him by name or lowering flags to half staff because of him — which is what the Pittsburgh Steelers did.

Few College Teams Acknowledge Kirk

A number of NFL people have also spoken out about Kirk, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

It should be noted few college teams have done tributes to Kirk at their home games, despite the fact his movement concentrated primarily on college campuses. Kirk was a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning knew that.

But the Ducks were among the many homestanding college teams on Saturday that did not recognize Kirk at their games.

So far, OutKick has confirmed the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans have honored Kirk at their home games since his death.