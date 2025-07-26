Cleveland Browns GM Blasts Shedeur Sanders For 'Not Smart' Behavior

Shedeur Sanders hasn't exactly endeared himself to the front office of his new team. And his offseason behavior might be another example of why he fell so far in the NFL Draft.

Sanders got two speeding tickets during the offseason, one for going 91mph on a road with a 65mph speed limit and another a few weeks later from local police, who clocked him doing 101mph in a 60mph zone. Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to the media recently about both incidents, and said they've already addressed it with Sanders.

"Not smart. Just not smart," Berry said. "It’s something that we’ve addressed with him. Look, he understands the implications, he understands the consequences. It’s not just about yourself. It’s not just about having a joyride, but that you could injure other people. … A deer or something cuts in front of you, your reaction time, it’s just dangerous."

Shedeur Sanders Has Plenty Of Growing Up To Do

It's one thing to get popped for speeding once, especially as a public figure like Sanders is. It's another to get popped for speeding twice in a matter of weeks. It's another thing to get popped for speeding twice in a matter of weeks, with both times being excessive speeding of 90-100+mph.

It's not as though the NFL is exclusively made up of players who've never done anything wrong, but when teams are trying to draft a franchise quarterback, this isn't the level of maturity and quality decision-making they'd like to see. Who knows what kind of behavior or non-public issues teams were also aware of prior to the draft.

Sanders enters camp seemingly fourth on the Browns quarterback depth chart, behind Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Getting yourself pulled over twice and called out as "not smart" by your general manager isn't exactly the start you want when trying to win a roster spot.