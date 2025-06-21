Bomani Jones Misses Mark On Speeding, Shedeur Sanders

We agree. Sanders doesn't get it. But neither does Bomani.

Bomani Jones says Shedeur Sanders just doesn't get it after failing to appear in court after receiving two traffic tickets for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.

We agree. Sanders doesn't get it. But neither does Bomani.

Here's what Jones said about Sanders' behavior on his podcast this week: "I used to drive really fast ... I think about some of those times and I get a little bit emotional because it was so stupid how much I was putting my actual life in danger," Jones said.

And what about the others, all the people whose lives Jones put in danger by driving that way?

Reckless driving by virtue of speeding is a serious problem. In doing so, the driver puts the life of every single person on the road in jeopardy – every driver, passenger, and kid in the backseat.

There is no decision more selfish than driving without care. And yet, all Bomani Jones can think about is how lucky he is that he didn't hurt himself.

While we would give him the benefit of the doubt, his comments are consistent with his reputation. Even people in the media who like Bomani admit he's unusually self-absorbed and discourteous.

To this day, he refuses to take accountability for hosting three separate shows that failed, one on ESPN, ESPN Radio, and HBO. According to Jones, everyone else is to blame for his blunders: his former co-hosts, producers, bosses, and viewers.

Still, there's something extra cringe about admitting you only regret speeding because you could have harmed yourself. Imagine admitting that on air and not realizing how narcissistic you sound.

But that's Bomani. Self-awareness isn't really his thing.

We also wonder why he chose to make the story about himself in the first place. The story suggests that the NFL needs to take a stronger stance against reckless driving immediately.

The incidents are starting to add up.

In 2021, former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III crashed into and killed a woman while driving drunk. Last year, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was arrested after drag racing on the streets and crashing into a vehicle while driving 119 mph.

Ruggs killed someone. By the grace of God, Rice and Sanders didn't.

The NFL claims it has zero tolerance against domestic violence. It should take a similar stance against this type of driving.

That's all Bomani had to say.