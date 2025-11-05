Clay Travis' Week 11 College Football Picks: 10 Winners On A Relatively Quiet Week

Last week was a disaster, we went 5-10 as everything broke against us -- last second interceptions for touchdowns to cover, taking a knee at the 1 to avoid the over -- it was a gambling cataclysm that dropped our season record to 68-63.

But, fortunately, I'm unbowed, approaching this week with newfound vigor, ready to reclaim the losses from last week and more.

So let's get rich, kids.

But before we get to the picks, a request, we are selling "Balls" books like hotcakes and that's a credit to you guys. We are going to be one of the bestselling books in the country for the week, but I'd like to make us a slam dunk to make the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and all the bestseller lists out there. So if you haven't done so already, go buy a copy, either for yourself or a friend. And a reminder, all the proceeds go to charity so I'd just like this book to be in as many houses as possible. (I also read the entire audio book so you guys can listen to me there too if you aren't huge readers.)

As a thank you for buying the book, I've got 10 winners for you on a relatively quiet week of major college football action.

Northwestern +14.5 at USC

Northwestern has a solid defense and USC has been, frankly, tough to predict all season.

Yes, they got the win at Nebraska last week, but they didn't cover and they have remained relatively under the radar considering the usual prominence of Trojan teams.

Meanwhile Northwestern isn't awful at 5-3 on the season and they've had two weeks to get ready for a Friday night game in LA.

Plus, this feels a bit like a trap game for USC coming off a big win on the road at Nebraska, but before they get Iowa, at Oregon and UCLA.

Give me the wildcats for the cover.

Georgia at Mississippi State +8.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, I love Mississippi State here.

So much so that it's my blood bank guarantee for the week.

Why?

First, the Bulldogs have trailed against everyone in the SEC in the second half so far this year. I expect that to continue and for this game to be relatively close throughout.

Second, Mississippi State has been very good at home -- losing in overtime to Tennessee and Texas -- and beating Arizona State.

Really, State has played one bad game all year, when they got smoked at Texas A&M.

Ring the cowbells, it's a blood bank cover.

Ohio State at Purdue +29.5

You're just betting on Purdue to make Ohio State fans mad aren't you, Clay?

Yes, yes I am.

But, also, this is a massive road line. They're Purdue, not Purdon't.

Boiler Up!

Maryland at Rutgers, the over 58.5

Neither team's defense has shown up for the past several weeks.

Why do we think that's going to change in this week?

Hint: it isn't.

The over cashes with ease.

Texas A&M -6.5 at Missouri

Yes, it's tough to predict the Mizzou situation after the quarterback injury, but I think it's just time to stop doubting the Aggies.

Yes, I get it, every A&M team since recorded time eventually loses a game just like this.

But I'm going to utter the most dangerous phrase in life, "This time, it's different."

That second half at LSU convinced me.

The Aggies win by double digits.

Oregon at Iowa +6.5

Do you guys realize that the Hawkeyes are a couple of plays away from being undefeated?

Really, they are.

Don't fall apart on offense against Iowa State and close out better against Indiana and we're talking an undefeated team here.

As for Oregon, I'm just not sure, frankly, how good the Ducks are. They haven't been really challenged away from home yet and that home game loss against Indiana is still lingering in the back of my head. Which is why I think Iowa will keep this one low scoring and within a field goal late.

Give me the Hawkeyes to cover.

Auburn at Vanderbilt -6.5

Betting on teams after they fire a head coach can be a mess because you have no idea how they'll respond.

But I don't see any way that Auburn is better offensively without Hugh Freeze involved than they were with him.

And basic football tells me that if a team can't score, it's very hard for them to win.

This bet is just against the Auburn offense.

The Commodores get the win and the cover 24-7.

LSU +10 at Alabama

It felt to me like LSU players didn't really like Brian Kelly.

And if I'm correct about that then I expect LSU to go full Varsity Blues and show up in Tuscaloosa playing balls to the wall loose.

Now, that's not always good.

LSU could lose 45-3 and look undisciplined as hell or they could find themselves in a game late in the fourth quarter because they have too much pride to just roll over and get their ass kicked.

This line just feels like too much, give me the Tigers to fight and cover.

Florida at Kentucky +3.5 and the under 44.5

This is the Mark Stoops special!

Somehow, someway, Stoops has come to own the Florida Gators, at least relative to past experience against them.

Yes, the Gators played well in the big game against Georgia, but with a 3-5 record and an interim coaching staff do you really think they are going to show up excited for a cold night game in Lexington? I don't.

In fact, I don't just like Kentucky to cover, I love Kentucky to win this game something like 13-6.

Which is why I'm on the Wildcats and the under.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 10-0 for the week.

