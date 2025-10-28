Clay Travis’ Week 10 Picks: Big Points as Tennessee Howls, UNC Haunts, and Vandy Tricks Texas

Let's have another winning week. Here are 15 winners for all of you — it's time to get rich, kids!

We finally got another winning week, barely, with a 7-6 record to end October at 63-53 with the college football gambling picks.

The goal as we enter November is to string together some winning weeks and keep our +10 margin growing.

Before we get to the picks, however, an announcement: my next book is out a week from today. It's called "Balls: How Trump, Young Men, and Sports Fans Saved America." It's a really good book, humbly, and I think many of you will enjoy it. You can get it on Amazon at the above link. As I've said before, all the proceeds from this book are going to charity.

I'm not going on the road for book signings, so if you want an autographed copy the only way to get one right now is by clicking here. I am going to be signing these books while I watch college football this weekend.

And unlike Joe Biden, I will actually be signing them all myself.

Okay, with that in mind, let's have another winning week. Here are 15 winners for all of you, it's time to get rich, kids!

North Carolina at Syracuse, the under 45.5

The defense we expected to see from UNC is finally starting to show up with Bill Belichick over the past couple of weeks, and truth be told, the Tar Heels could have easily won their last two games.

I LOVE the under here on a Halloween night special.

I'll be out trick-or-treating with my youngest son, encouraging him to stock up on peanut M&M's, my own first-round candy draft pick, and enjoying an early start to the week with a win here.

West Virginia at Houston -13.5

Houston is on fire right now, and one of my college football rules is this — ride the momentum when it's on your side.

The Cougars win one for all the older women out there wearing Halloween costumes that are too tiny for their age, god bless 'em, and give us yet another early-week win.

Rutgers at Illinois, the over 62.5

The Illinois defense can't stop a nosebleed.

And neither can Rutgers.

BIG NUMBERS COMING — I'm talking New York AG Letitia James stepping on a scale style — and the over cashes with ease here.

Vanderbilt +2.5 at Texas, the over 44.5

Vandy wins this game outright, and the over hits.

This Commodore offense, except for last week, has been great, and Texas has not been very good defensively against Kentucky or Mississippi State the past two weeks. (I know Kentucky didn't score much against Texas, but based on the yardage total they put up, they should have.)

Put simply, I just don't think Texas is that good. They were lucky to win in overtime against Kentucky and Mississippi State, and their offensive line has struggled to block teams all year. Give me the Commodores, I know it's still crazy to type, to win outright in Austin and the over to cash too.

Miami at SMU +12.5

SMU hasn't been great this year, but Miami has played poorly in three of the past four halves.

Why do we suddenly think the Hurricanes are going to play great on the road in a huge game for SMU?

This line is just too much, especially with Carson Beck suddenly dressing up as evil Carson Beck for the Halloween season.

Pony Up! for the cover.

Louisville at Virginia Tech +10.5

The Cardinals have had a great year already and are cruising right now in the ACC.

But after a disaster of a start to the season, Virginia Tech has been playing much better.

That continues on Saturday when the Hokies keep this game within single digits and notch us a cover in Blacksburg.

Georgia at Florida, the over 50.5

This Georgia team has been a mess on defense and a juggernaut on offense.

I know, it doesn't make sense given what we've come to expect from Kirby Smart's team, but I feel like the Georgia offense sets the pace and runs up numbers here.

So enjoy the Cocktail Party over while you sample a bevy of your favorite cocktails as well.

Indiana at Maryland +21.5

The Terps are a covering machine.

And this is a big number to favor Indiana by on the road.

Sooner or later, the Hoosiers have to play poorly.

Right, right?

I'm betting it happens here.

Virginia at California +4.5

The Cavaliers have been playing with fire over the past several weeks, winning narrowly several times.

That catches up with them, finally, on the road as Cal bounces back from an awful performance at Virginia Tech to win outright at home.

But just to be safe, we'll take the home underdog with the points.

Mississippi State at Arkansas -4.5

In a matchup of winless SEC teams, the Razorbacks finally deliver a win for long-suffering home faithful.

Bobby Petrino celebrates with wheelies on the 50-yard line.

Woo pig, at long last, for the conference win.

South Carolina +12.5 at Ole Miss

You know it, I know it, we all know it, what's the most Ole Miss thing that could happen this weekend?

Right after the biggest win of the Lane Kiffin era on the road, the Rebels come back home and get in a dogfight against a South Carolina team that really should have beaten Alabama last weekend.

The number's just too big here, and remember what happened last year against Kentucky, Rebel fans?

The C-O-C-K-S cover.

Oklahoma at Tennessee -3

This is a 100% Josh Heupel bet — the Vols only lose to one team at home now: Georgia. (And even that should have been a win this year if the kicker didn't choke.)

The Sooners are walking into a wild night environment at Neyland Stadium, and I think the Tennessee offense, which is peaking, will score 35+ on Oklahoma.

The problem is the defense will probably give up 30 or more too.

But ultimately, tap the vein, boys and girls — the Volunteers win by a touchdown at night in Knoxville, and the blood bank guarantee for the week cashes too.

Georgia Tech at N.C. State +5.5

Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets have been fantastic so far this year.

But N.C. State has been sneaky good at times.

Also, to be fair, often bad too.

Here's a bet that sneaky good happens Saturday at home in the biggest game of the year so far for the Wolfpack.

USC at Nebraska +6.5

The story of Nebraska football for the past generation has been every time they can beat a good team, they don't.

But is USC actually good?

I'm not sure they are.

And even if they are good, are they good enough to be favored by almost a touchdown on the road in Lincoln?

Not to me.

The Cornhuskers cover to give us a perfect 15-0 Halloween week.

There you have it, boys and girls, happy Halloween from me to you.

There you have it, boys and girls, happy Halloween from me to you.