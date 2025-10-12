Clay Travis's Starting 11: Indiana, Texas and Alabama Soar Edition

College football fans are going to have to adjust to a new reality: There's no such thing as a bad win and the days of undefeated teams are very likely over. College football has become much more like the NFL and I think it's pretty much impossible to argue that NIL hasn't created a more even playing field, at least across the schools that are paying significant money, which is pretty much every SEC school and most of the Big Ten.

You could sense this in the lines this week: Alabama at Missouri and Georgia at Auburn were both field goal favorite games for Alabama and Georgia. In years past, it was rare that Alabama and Georgia weren't double-digit favorites over almost everyone, no matter where the games were played.

The result is that from week to week almost no one is consistently happy.

Heck, we're only at the halfway point of the season and outside of about five teams, how many fan bases have been consistently pleased by their team's performances?

Almost none of them.

That's because, just like in the NFL, the margin for error is tiny, a few plays determine the outcome, and officiating decisions loom large, often swinging the outcome of games.

As we enter mid-October, I also think it's fair to say the 12-team playoff has strengthened college football, way more fan bases are engaged, television ratings are at record highs, and even if your team has two losses you can look at your team's final six games and convince yourself that anything is possible.

With that in mind, let's see what's possible in the Starting 11.

1. Indiana's road win at Oregon was the second most impressive road win of the season — Alabama at Georgia remains the most impressive

It's past time to acknowledge that Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are the real deal.

I'll admit that last year I was skeptical that Indiana was for real and deserved to be in the playoff.

But this year they are eliminating all doubt, and I've moved them to my overall number one team in the country on the strength of wins against Illinois and now on the road at Oregon too. This was a physical battle and Indiana matched Oregon on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage, something I didn't believe was possible. The Hoosiers outgained Oregon and had nine more first downs too.

And they never looked overwhelmed by the raucous Autzen Stadium environment either.

As a result, there is now a very good chance Indiana goes 12-0 and advances to the Big Ten title game. The Hoosiers will be favored in every game remaining.

As for Oregon, the Ducks still feel likely to run the table and finish 11-1 or get to 10-2, but that double overtime win over Penn State doesn't look as impressive as it did three weeks ago and there are still some landmines on this schedule — at Iowa could be a sneaky tough game, USC, and at Washington are still left, but while a playoff berth feels likely, a trip to the Big Ten championship doesn't.

Indiana and Ohio State look to have the inside track there in a fairly substantial way as the last two unbeaten teams in the Big Ten.

2. Auburn is snakebit and Georgia came back from another double-digit road deficit to get the win.

Late in the first half, Auburn had a third-and-goal from the one and Jackson Arnold surged towards the goal line with the ball extended, seeking to give the Tigers a 17-0 lead. But the ball popped out and in the ensuing bedlam, Georgia picked up the ball and ran the other direction for a potential defensive touchdown.

Amidst the chaos, players on both sides stood giving the touchdown sign.

A befuddled referee crew spent the next several minutes, it felt like forever, reviewing the play to see if the ball broke the plane before the fumble occurred.

To me, and the TV announcing crew, it looked like a clear touchdown.

Remember, only the tip of the ball needs to touch the goal line and it's a touchdown.

Others argued, I believe incorrectly, that the ball had been punched out just prior to the ball touching the goal line.

The Plains came undone when a fumble was called. (Referees also ruled the play had been whistled dead even though Georgia's player had never been touched down on the fumble recovery.)

A frustrated Hugh Freeze bit his tongue in the halftime interview, but Georgia, who had been thoroughly outplayed to that point, surged from that point forward, scoring twenty unanswered to pull away and win by double digits.

Auburn is now 0-3 in the SEC.

But I don't think it's crazy to also believe the Tigers have top 20 talent.

But for now, Georgia is 5-1 with unbeaten Ole Miss coming to town next week and Auburn is 3-3, still seeking their first conference win with Missouri coming to town next weekend.

Such is life in the SEC.

3. Texas and Arch Manning showed they still have fight and John Mateer and Oklahoma looked human.

The Longhorns, left for dead after a loss last week in Gainesville, bounced back to win by 17 in the Red River Shootout and Arch Manning, labeled the biggest bust in college football history by The Athletic this past week, played solidly in victory.

It's amazing how everything can change with one game — Texas now gets road games at Kentucky and at Mississippi State before Vanderbilt comes to Austin. The Longhorns could win all three of these games. Then they close at Georgia, Arkansas and the finale is Texas A&M in Austin. Now there's a ton left here on the schedule, but Texas has a good shot to enter November still solidly in the SEC title and playoff race.

As for Oklahoma, John Mateer came back down to earth as he returned from his hand surgery and threw three interceptions. The Sooners, who had played at home to start the year, now go to South Carolina, Ole Miss comes to Norman, then are at Tennessee, at Alabama, and close with Missouri and LSU.

Truth be told, I don't think either Texas or Oklahoma are going to be playoff teams, but I'd rather have Texas's schedule from here than Oklahoma's.

4. Alabama outlasted Missouri to win its third straight top-15 matchup.

The game essentially came down to Missouri's inability to convert on third down — the Tigers were a woeful 1-for-10 — and Alabama's big conversions on fourth down late.

Otherwise, these teams were very evenly matched.

I did think Ty Simpson hung in the pocket — even when he was taking big hits — better than Beau Pribula did. In fact, I actually thought Pribula ran himself into pressure several times when, if he'd just stayed in the pocket, he was in better position to make plays.

But the result is Alabama has gotten to 5-1 at the halfway point of the season and continues their gauntlet with Tennessee and at South Carolina in the next two weeks before the bye week to get ready for LSU.

Part of me feels like Auburn is going to lose every game that matters and then ruin Alabama's season, it just feels like that's looming out there.

But, make no mistake about it, this was a huge win and the Tide are rolling. (Even if that loss to Florida State continues to look more suspect as the season continues.)

As for Missouri, this was the biggest game in Columbia since the Tigers joined the SEC, and it was the final of six straight home games to begin the season.

Now comes six straight SEC games to complete the season. It's going to take 5-1 to get Mizzou in the playoff picture. Can they do it? Sure. Will they? I don't think so. In fact, and I'm sorry for predicting it, Auburn fans, I think Auburn will beat them next weekend on the Plains.

5. USC got its biggest win in what feels like ages and kicked Michigan out of the top 25 in the process.

The Trojans dominated the Wolverines for much of the day, will be ranked after this win, and now they head to Notre Dame.

USC is one of a bevy of teams angling to be the third or fourth-best team in the Big Ten this season and try to stay alive for the playoff race.

As for Michigan, Bryce Underwood may be a star one day, but there aren't a ton of playmakers for Michigan and without those assets, Michigan isn't a top 25 team or, frankly, a playoff contender at this point.

Yes, the Ohio State game will still loom large for rivalry purposes, but it looks like Michigan will be eliminated from Big Ten title and playoff contention long before that game is played.

6. Penn State and Florida State both lost for a third straight week.

Northwestern won at Penn State and Pittsburgh won at Florida State and it's hard to believe that just three weeks ago both Nittany Lion and Seminole fans were working out playoff scenarios in their heads. Now both teams aren't just eliminated from playoff contention, they're both essentially eliminated from Big Ten and ACC title game talk too.

The situations in both Tallahassee and Happy Valley are going to get increasingly toxic, especially since both teams look capable of losing multiple more games from here too.

I'll be honest with you, I'm floored by the Penn State losses, coming as they did to UCLA and Northwestern. While James Franklin hadn't won the top ten match ups, he'd never lost to big underdogs either. The Nittany Lions are the most disappointing team in college football so far this season.

7. Texas A&M and Ole Miss are the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC

And I'm confident neither of these teams will finish the regular season undefeated.

Heck, Ole Miss, likely looking ahead to the Georgia game, was in a dogfight all day against Washington State.

Meanwhile, the Aggies, who I now have as my top team in the SEC, pulled away from Florida late. Now come three straight road games — at Arkansas, at LSU, and at Missouri. In fact, in an odd scheduling quirk, A&M has five SEC games left, and four of them are on the road.

So buckle up, Aggie fans, there's still plenty of time for battered Aggie fan syndrome to emerge and thrive.

8. Texas Tech has taken a commanding lead in the Big 12 title race, dominating everyone in conference so far

It feels to me like the only way the Big 12 gets more than one team in the playoff is if Texas Tech loses in the title game.

I just don't see anyone else who is going to have a strong enough resume to be an at-large contender with multiple losses.

9. Notre Dame is getting the results the Fighting Irish need to stay in the playoff mix as long as they continue to stack wins

Texas A&M and Miami are a combined 12-0 on the season and Notre Dame has fought its way back to 4-2.

That game against USC next weekend may well be a playoff game for the Irish.

And suddenly 10-2 with two quality losses to playoff teams doesn't seem like a crazy idea.

10. My Outkick Top Ten

As always, a reminder, I only rank teams based on what they have accomplished on the field, not what I expected to see them accomplish, but what they actually have done through half of the season.

And I give the most value to road or neutral wins.

With that in mind, I have a new number one team.

Indiana Miami Ohio State Texas A&M Alabama Texas Tech Ole Miss Oregon Georgia Tech Georgia

11. SEC power rankings 1-16

I feel like we've pretty clearly established a top ten and a bottom six at this point. You can quibble with my top ten, do I have Oklahoma too low and Vanderbilt too high, for instance? That's a fair debate. But I"m confident in my ten best and in my six worst categories.