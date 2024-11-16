Clay Travis Interviews Josh Heupel Ahead Of Tennessee-Georgia Game: 'Expectation On Rocky Top Is To Go Win'

OutKick founder Clay Travis interviewed Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel on Friday night, ahead of the Volunteers' big matchup against Georgia.

Travis and Heupel connected in Athens for a segment on Big Noon Kickoff, Fox's Saturday college football pregame show. Among the topics covered:

No. 7 Tennessee's expectations against No. 12 Georgia. The Vols have lost seven straight to the Bulldogs.

Heupel being an offensive coach and now having one of the elite defenses in the country

The health status of UT quarterback Nico Iamaleava and what fans can expect to see

Heupel, a quarterback at Oklahoma in his playing days, finishing second for the 2000 Heisman Trophy behind Florida State's Chris Weinke

The emergence of Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson

Going 4-2 against Florida and Alabama after previous Vol coaches had gone 1-31

And much more

Watch the full Clay Travis-Josh Heupel interview here:

