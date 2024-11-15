College Football Picks: Expert Predictions For Tennessee-Georgia, Missouri-So. Carolina, Utah-Colorado & More

We are three weeks away from the end of the regular season, and there are massive conference title and College Football Playoff implications around the country this weekend. The Tennessee-Georgia game in Athens is, by far, the biggest, as it will likely serve as a de facto CFP elimination game for the Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, Missouri is in an elimination game as well and will visit a hot South Carolina team. Colorado controls its destiny in the race to win the Big 12 Championship Game, but has to get by Utah first in order to keep the magical season alive.

Outkick writers Barrett Sallee and Trey Wallace have made their picks for this weekend’s games. Keep in mind that two points are awarded to a correct pick against the spread in the "wild card" game per our completely fabricated rules.

Trey: 32-12 straight up, 23-21 against the spread (26 points)

Barrett: 32-12 straight up, 23-21 against the spread (27 points)

Tennessee at Georgia (-10)

Wallace: While the Tennessee offense has struggled in recent weeks, and the status of Nico Iamaleave is uncertain, I'm worried about Georgia's Carson Beck. I've mentioned it numerous times, but we are seeing ‘1st half’ Beck way too often this season. This one is going to come down to who can establish a dominant defense, while also pushing the ball on the ground with the offense.

I think Tennessee keeps this thing tight, whomever the QB is, and covers the spread. But Georgia wins.

Sallee: I don’t care that Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s status is up in the air, because the status of the Tennessee defense is all that matters in this one. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck hasn’t been able to withstand pressure, the Bulldogs rushing game has struggled all season and the offensive line just got lit up by Ole Miss. Tennessee wins an old school - sometimes ugly - rivalry game in Athens.

Missouri at South Carolina (-14)

Wallace: Now that Missouri QB Brady Cook looks to be out again, I just don't see how the Tigers can stop the momentum of South Carolina right now. What Shane Beamer has been able to get out of this team has been fascinating to watch recently, and this is another game where the Gamecocks can show why they could’ve been a playoff contender if not for the three losses right now.

But, I don't think they cover the spread. So, South Carolina wins, but Missouri covers.

Sallee: The Gamecocks are the toast of the town after coach Shane Beamer’s crew joined the Top 25 this week, and they’ll stay there next week. Although, it won’t be easy. The defenses for both of these teams will be the stars of the show and, as a result, it’ll be on Gamecocks running back Rocket Sanders to get the job done. He’ll have a big day and lead his team to the win, but it will be within the number.

Utah at Colorado (-11.5)

Wallace: The Buffaloes are rolling right now, coming off the win over Texas Tech and control their own destiny in the Big 12. I really like the way Shedeur Sanders is playing, and obviously Travis Hunter is going to continue dominating on defense, and his teammates step up in the second half. I think Utah gave everything it had against BYU last weekend, and will get roasted on Saturday.

Colorado wins, and covers the spread.

Sallee: This is the biggest game of Deion Sanders’ coaching career, and he will come through with flying colors against a Utes team that has fallen on hard times. Colorado will keep its foot on the gas even after solidifying the win because, let’s be honest, style points matter even if the College Football Playoff selection committee says otherwise.

Wild Card Games: Who Comes Away With Points?

Wallace: Texas (-12) @ Arkansas

I have this weird feeling that Arkansas hangs around in this game. Yes, the Texas offense looked great against Florida last week. But, I feel as though this rivalry game could bring out the best in the Razorbacks. Things could get weird in Fayettville

Texas wins, and covers the spread late.

Sallee: UL-Monroe (+25) at Auburn

The status of Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne is up in the air after suffering a shoulder injury last time out. I don’t care if he plays or not, because the thought of Auburn even scoring 25 points to begin with is laughable. Expect Thorne, or backup Hank Brown, to make multiple mistakes and at least keep this one within three touchdowns.

That’s going to do it for our weekly picks, but let me know what you think by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com