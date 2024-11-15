Nico Iamaleava Clears Concussion Protocol, Tennessee Will Have Its QB On Saturday Against Georgia

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to get the start on Saturday against Georgia, according to sources.

The Vols coaching staff had been hopeful during the week that this would be the case after Iamaleava suffered a hit to the head during the Mississippi State game last weekend.

During the week, Iamaleava practiced with the team, taking part in team periods on Tuesday, after initially getting back on the practice field Monday morning in a limited capacity. This is obviously very big news for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee offense, especially with running back Dylan Sampson not being listed on the availability report this week, as he has been banged up in recent weeks.

According to sources, once Iamaleava was showing signs of a concussion last week during halftime, the medical staff advised him to stay in the locker room to avoid the Neyland Stadium atmosphere, that can look more like a party at times with a light show, along with loud music.

As the week went on, the medical team at Tennessee, along with an independent neurologist continued to examine Iamaleava as he went through team periods at practice. Finally, after a few final tests, Nico was cleared by the medical staff, and traveled with the team to Athens on Friday.

The Vols also received good news on the wide receiver front, as Dont'e Thorton Jr. will be available for Tennessee on Saturday night, though we will see how much he plays.

An earlier report during the week tried to categorize his concussion as too serious to participate this week, but the medical staff at Tennessee felt as though there was a path for him to return this weekend, given that it wasn't as serious of a concussion as some you might see in football.

Now, the Vols offense will be a full-go, against a Georgia defense that has struggled at times this season. But make no mistake, the Bulldogs defensive line will do everything in its power to make Iamaleava uncomfortable in the pocket, hoping to force him into mistakes.

There was growing optimism during the week from Nico's teammates, along with coaches, that he was on the right path to return.

He will now get the opportunity to lead Tennessee in a pivotal game on Saturday night against Georgia that has major implications for the college football playoff.