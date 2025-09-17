Clay Travis Lights Up FS1 Debut Of ‘OutKick the Show’ — Fearless As Ever: RECAP

Does this man ever sleep? The busiest man in sports, Clay Travis, is on national TV, every Wed. on FS1 at 6 p.m. (ET).

The reason we all come to OutKick is simple: Clay Travis.

A rare force in sports media, Clay built his platform here at OutKick by telling the truth (whether people liked it or not) and stacking a boatload of betting wins ($$$).

For years, television felt too sanitized for Clay’s unapologetic style … until today.

"OutKick the Show" made its debut on FS1 — launching a weekly appearance on national TV to deliver fearless takes and WINNING betting advice.

WATCH (Clay's College Football Picks / FS1):

No hedging, no holding back: on Wednesday, Clay went live to a national audience and brought the same unfiltered energy he’s delivered daily with "OTS."

Leading off, Clay kicked things into high gear — announcing that Patrick Mahomes isn’t the best QB in the NFL.

You watching, Nick Wright?

Clay said, "It is very hard at this point in time to try and argue that Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL, given what we are seeing out of the Chiefs."

WATCH: (Patrick Mahomes, NOT the Best QB)

Clay moved from naming his two top QBs (no spoilers) to college football picks, including a segment on the Oregon Ducks and their head coach— who honored Charlie Kirk after his tragic assassination by publicly standing against political violence.

A huge Ducks fan, Charlie would’ve been proud of Dan Lanning’s courage.

Clay also broke down the NFL’s bottom tier, hit on the Longhorns and Arch Manning, and gave well-earned shout-outs to the voices and editorial team here at OutKick … but you know what, go watch it yourself.

And tune in to Clay every Wednesday at 6 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

