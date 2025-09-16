Clay Travis' Week 4 College Football Picks: Take The Points, Cash The Slips

We went a fantastic 9-3 in week three of our college football picks running our season record to a robust 22-13 and we now have strung together three straight weeks of winners to begin the college football season.

Included in that win was the saddest cover of my career, my Tennessee Vols covering the +3.5 against Georgia despite snagging defeat from the jaws of victory.

I'm still not over that missed kick, FYI.

Later this afternoon I will be debating Stephen A. Smith in New York City on sports, politics, and more and then tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. eastern my OutKick show will air on FS1.

But, first, I'm here to make sure you get rich, with 10 winners for college football Week 4.

With that in mind, here they are:

Texas Tech at Utah, the under 57.5

In an early kickoff at Utah, the pole position for the Big 12 title race will be decided.

Both teams have displayed offensive attacks that have dazzled so far this season, but I'm going to go against the prevailing consensus and expect Utah's Kyle Whittingham to return to his defensive roots and take the air out of this game.

Could I be wrong and both teams score over thirty?

Sure.

But in a big game with an early kickoff, I just think the defenses will dominate -- the under cashes.

Maryland +8.5 at Wisconsin

Maryland is 3-0, but I understand why no one respects them.

What I don't understand is who thinks Wisconsin is good enough to be favored by nearly double digits over a conference opponent.

Give me the Terrapins to keep it close in Madison and cover this number.

Syracuse +17.5 at Clemson

What have we seen so far this season to suggest Clemson should be favored by 17.5 over anyone?

NOTHING!

I'm not sure Syracuse is very good, but I'm pretty sure this Clemson offense isn't very good.

Which means this number should be lower.

Give me the Orange for the cover.

Auburn at Oklahoma, the over 49.5

Truth be told, I don't think we know what to expect from either of these teams.

Oklahoma got a big early win against Michigan and Auburn went on the road to beat Baylor, but which of these teams is a top half SEC competitor and which will fade as the season progresses is still up for grabs.

But we do have a sexy battle at quarterback, Jackson Arnold returns to his former stomping grounds with Auburn and John Mateer gets to prove on the same field why he was such an improvement over his replacement.

So what should we expect?

At least 24 from both teams.

Meaning the over cashes in a big SEC battle.

Michigan at Nebraska +2.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, because our blood bank guarantee this week is an outright win for Nebraska over Michigan in Lincoln.

I told you a couple of weeks ago that Nebraska was going to win this game outright and nothing I've seen since has changed my opinion.

The Cornhuskers finally get a big win with the nation watching and Michigan effectively gives up the playoff ghost before we even get out of September.

Big Red wins outright.

South Carolina at Mizzou, the over 46.5

Confession, I didn't see the beatdown coming for South Carolina at home last week.

Neither did most Gamecock fans.

We don't know if LaNorris Sellers will play this weekend or not -- the line moving out to Mizzou by nearly two touchdowns suggests that he will not play -- but either way I think the Gamecock offense will be better than it was against Vandy. Why? I'm just not sold on this Missouri defense and I think there are plays to make there.



On the other side of the ball, I like Mizzou's chances to score on South Carolina too.

But not enough to take Mizzou as a nearly two touchdown favorite in this game.

So I'll take the over here, which I think has been driven down too low.

Illinois +4.5 at Indiana

Which Big Ten team is going to emerge and make a claim for the fourth best in conference this season?

So far we feel pretty solid about Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State all being very good, but what about Illinois or Indiana in that fourth spot? I think the Illini go on the road here and get the outright win.

But in the meantime I love getting them plus the points here.

Florida +7.5 at Miami and the under 51.5

The SEC is 10-2 in power conference games this season outright and only one team -- Alabama at Florida State -- has lost by over a touchdown.

Yes, the Gators have looked awful.

But quarterback DJ Lagway threw five interceptions and they only lost by 10 at LSU last week.

If the Gators can just avoid the turnover bug, I think their defense can keep them close here. Especially since there will be a decent number of Gator fans in attendance in Miami for this game.

I may be the only person on the planet making this pick, but I'm taking Florida and the under.

Michigan State +17.5 vs. Southern Cal

It's a super late night east coast kickoff for Michigan State, but this number is just too high.

We still don't know how good USC is, but this number suggests we know Michigan State is awful.

And I don't think the Spartans are.

Sparty for the cover.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, we've got 10 winners for you coming this weekend.