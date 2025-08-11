Golfer And Caddie Pull Off Epic Celebration Following Chip In For First Professional Win On Korn Ferry Tour

Christo Lamprecht earned his first professional win over the weekend in epic fashion with his victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, but his celebration with his caddie may have trumped the actual tournament-clinching shot.

To set the scene, Lamprecht was tied with two players at 18-under par playing the 72nd hole on Sunday. After missing the fairway on the difficult Par 4, the South African hit his approach shot into a greenside bunker. He then proceeded to hit a shot that he will never forget, holing it from the bunker to move to 19-under, which was good enough to win the tournament outright.

The shot speaks for itself, but the celebration he and his caddie put together in the moment, one that included each of them throwing clubs in celebration, is about as good as it gets in the world of golf celebrations.

The pair even appeared to make contact during their high-five attempt, which is unheard of in golf.

You have to love the emotion out of Lamprecht, and his caddie launching his boss's putter into the air is a new move we can all appreciate.

Lamprecht actually had to sweat the final few players finishing their rounds after holing his bunker shot, which makes the potential damage to his putter courtesy of his caddie that much more exhilarating, but it all worked out well.

For those unfamiliar with Lamprecht and are just being introduced to him now, he's an electric factory, mostly due to the fact that he is 6-foot-8.

He played collegiately at Georgia Tech, won the British Amateur in 2023, has played in both The Open and the Masters, and is now hoping to secure his PGA Tour card with a strong finish to the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.