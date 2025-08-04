Christian Coleman Defends Girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson After Her Arrest For Domestic Assault

Sprinter Christian Coleman is coming to the defense of his girlfriend, Sha'Carri Richardson, after she was arrested for alleged domestic assault at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport last week.

The pair reportedly got into a verbal altercation as they left the TSA security checkpoint on July 27, and the fight escalated. According to the Seattle Police Department, the arresting officer allegedly witnessed the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist push Coleman multiple times before he fell into a nearby column. Richardson also allegedly threw a pair of headphones at her boyfriend.

But Coleman believes the arrest was unnecessary.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round," Coleman said on Sunday. "I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love."

Richardson was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Wash., on Sunday after the incident and released by court order on Monday, July 28. In the police report, the officer said Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and "declined to be a victim."

"She’s a human being and a great person," Coleman told reporters. "To me, she’s the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day."

Coleman, a three-time world championship gold medalist, competed in the 100 and 200 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Championships over the weekend, but he failed to qualify for next month’s world championships.

As the reigning 100m World Champion, Richardson has an automatic bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo — assuming no more legal hurdles stand in the way.