Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend Christian Coleman

The Olympic gold medalist was booked in Washington state and released the next day.

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault last weekend after an argument with her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman, allegedly turned physical.

The pair reportedly got into a verbal altercation as they left the TSA security checkpoint on July 27, and the fight escalated. According to the Seattle Police Department, the arresting officer allegedly witnessed the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist push Coleman multiple times before he fell into a nearby column.

Airport security footage allegedly showed Coleman attempting to walk away from Richardson, but she continued to bump into him. Authorities also report that she threw a pair of headphones at him.

In the police report, the officer said: "I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim."

Richardson was booked into South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Wash., on Sunday and released by court order on Monday, July 28. The next step is for the prosecutor’s office to decide on possible action for charges.

The couple competed at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, where they both advanced out of their first-round heats in the 100m.

Richardson ultimately scratched out of Friday’s 100m semifinals. As the reigning World Champion, she already has an automatic bid to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Coleman finished fifth in the men's 100m final.

USA Track and Field (USATF) said they are aware of the incident at the Seattle Airport, but they don't have a comment at this time.