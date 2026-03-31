Christian Athletes Rally Behind Jaden Ivey After Bulls Cut Him Following Faith Remarks

Their message was that belief means little when it costs nothing...

Faith is seldom understood by the people who presume to judge it. And on Monday night, several athletes reminded the public why: conviction does not yield to the spirit of the age. It grows more resolute when that spirit turns hostile.

That reality came into focus only hours after the Chicago Bulls announced they had waived guard Jaden Ivey following comments he made as a devout Christian.

READ: Chicago Bulls Waive Jaden Ivey Hours After He Took An Opposing Stance To Pride Events

Ivey, 24, became the subject of intense debate on Monday after publicly affirming his Christian beliefs and distancing himself from the NBA’s Pride Night, which he views as incompatible with his faith.

In a lengthy Instagram video, Ivey addressed the depth of his religious convictions and criticized the growing expectation that athletes must publicly affirm every cultural campaign promoted by leagues and franchises.

On his Instagram, Ivey said the following: "The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month, and the NBA does too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month, to celebrate unrighteousness.’"

Within hours of the video spreading and the backlash mounting, the Bulls responded by calling Ivey’s remarks "detrimental to the team."

To many observers, that language suggested something larger than a routine public-relations dispute.

It raised the far more consequential question of whether an athlete’s open profession of faith is now to be treated as a liability when it collides with the moral assumptions of the age.

Yet the reaction did not end with condemnation.

Instead, fellow Christians in professional sports answered in the language most familiar to them: Scripture.

Their response suggested that what had been presented as damaging was, to them, a test of conviction. And in such moments, believers are often less inclined to retreat than to bear witness.

One of the first prominent figures to support Ivey was Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, who posted a verse from Matthew centered on remaining righteous through persecution.

Late Monday, Ivey followed up on Instagram Live, where he criticized high-profile self-professed Christians, including Stephen Curry, for declining to oppose directives from the NBA. He also pushed back on the Bulls’ characterization of his remarks as detrimental.

"Why [is it detrimental]? Because I believe in the truth? Because I know Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life?" Ivey asked. "He’s not even surrendered [to Jesus]… Y’all believe he’s a Christian because he wrote Philippians 4:13 [on his shoes]… Friendship with the world is enmity with God. He’s in friendship with the world… I pray he comes to the truth."

The common thread was not merely solidarity, either with Ivey or with one another. It was perseverance — the determination to hold fast when silence would be easier.

Their message was that belief means little when it costs nothing, and that righteousness is tested precisely when public pressure demands silence, compromise, or retreat.

As Ivey’s story gained momentum, Lakers forward Jake LaRavia posted a verse from the Gospel of John on his Instagram stories: "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. - John 14:6."

More NFL players, including Juanyeh Thomas, Azareye'h Thomas, Blake Ferguson and Damien Lewis, joined in support of Ivey’s declaration.

Juanyeh posted: "We are called as Christians to speak up and spread the gospel… We are made in His image, and those who deny that or go against it will be denied on judgment day… God Bless and Love all."

Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson shared Jesus' declaration in John that condemnation would follow for anyone professing the truth of the Gospel.

"Great is the LORD and most worthy of praise; His greatness no one can fathom. Psalm 145:3," posted Damian Lewis.

And that was the larger point running through the responses. What emerged was a familiar divide, but one that is becoming impossible to ignore. Modern institutions now routinely demand public allegiance to reigning cultural orthodoxies as the price of acceptance.

Believers, by contrast, are bound to something older, higher, and less negotiable than trend, branding, or corporate consensus. That is why these athletes spoke as they did. To them, faith is not a seasonal slogan or a marketing theme. It is a governing truth.

And so, while leagues and teams continue to elevate contemporary social causes as moral norms, a number of athletes are insisting that the deepest bonds are not forged by ideology or spectacle, but by shared submission to God.

In that sense, Monday’s controversy was never only about one player’s remarks. It was about whether conviction still has a place in a culture that increasingly confuses dissent with offense.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela