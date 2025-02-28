Chris Kluwe Fired From HS Coaching Job After Anti-Trump Rants

Former NFL and Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe revealed to TMZ Sports that he had been fired from his job as a high school football coach.

Kluwe received attention earlier in February after speaking at a Huntington Beach city council meeting, where he went on an anti-Donald Trump, anti-MAGA rant. He was eventually arrested after causing a disturbance over a library plaque that read ‘Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous,' or "MAGA."

READ: Crybaby NFL Social Justice Warrior Chris Kluwe Arrested For Protesting MAGA

After that embarrassing performance, Kluwe was naturally promoted by CNN, where he compared the current political situation to Nazi Germany.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

There are, of course, no parallels.

Chris Kluwe Fired After Being Arrested

Kluwe losing his job as a high school football coach is the ultimate in reaping what you sow. Though he said he was "bummed" to not be working with the team moving forward.

"I’m bummed that I won’t get to work with the kids anymore," Kluwe said, per TMZ. "They always got excited when they figured out I played in the NFL."

There would have been no cause to fire him for simply giving his opinion on politics, unwise as that might be as a high school football coach. But getting himself arrested because he seemed to be threatening the city council…that's justifiable grounds for termination.

It's yet another example of how the media's delusional ideology has real world consequences. Years of hearing propaganda about how every right-wing figure is "literally Hitler" clearly sunk in. As it has for millions of uninformed legacy media viewers.

Instead of treating the second Trump term as it should be treated; a four-year period of different political views that bears no resemblance to Nazi Germany, Kluwe and his political allies have lost their collective minds. Wonder if it was still worth it for him to go ballistic over nothing.