Michigan Breaks Silence After Staffer Caught Threatening Fans With Violence

Michigan has broken its silence following a staffer threatening Washington fans.

Chris Bryant, the program's director of high school relations, was caught on video threatening Washington fans during a loss on the road last weekend.

Bryant was filmed telling fans, "You better chill out before you get f*cked up."

Michigan releases statement after Chris Bryant filmed threatening fans.

It didn't take long for the video of the situation to go mega-viral once it was posted, and Michigan says the situation is "disappointing."

A spokesman for the Wolverines gave OutKick the following statement Tuesday night:

"We became aware of an interaction between Washington fans who were harassing our players by using over the top and offensive language. It was an unfortunate situation and should not have happened. Our staff member should have asked the stadium staff to handle the matter rather than act in the emotional manner with which he did at that time. This is disappointing and we will handle the matter internally as a program."

No specifics were provided on what was said by the fans, but in one of the most random developments you'll ever see, comedian Bill Burr revealed on his podcast he saw it all go down.

Burr said the "idiot" fan was "screaming" at Michigan players prior to Bryant coming over and threatening him. Michigan's statement said there were "fans" involved, but Burr appeared to indicate it was just one Washington fan - not multiple.

You can listen to Burr's version of events starting around 6:00 in the video below.

What a truly weird and bizarre situation this has become now that we have Bill Burr weighing in as a witness. It certainly sounds like the kid was obnoxious, but does that mean a football staffer should be threatening him with violence?

Of course not. You simply can't have a football staffer interacting with fans in that fashion. If there's a problem, get the police or stadium security. Don't try to be a hero.

At the same time, it sounds like at least one guy was being a bit of an obnoxious jerk, judging from Bill Burr's assessment of the situation.

All the way around, it seems like just about everyone involved could have made smarter decisions. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.