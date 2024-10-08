Michigan Staffer Caught On Video Threatening Fans With Vulgar Message: WATCH

A Michigan football staffer might be in significant trouble after threatening Washington fans.

The Wolverines lost 27-17 to the Huskies on the road this past weekend, and the team is now sitting at 4-2. Following the game ending, a video started going mega-viral that showed a staffer telling fans, "You better chill out before you get f*cked up."

The staffer has now been identified as Chris Bryant, according to multiple reports. Bryant is the program's director of high school relations and a former player. You can watch the interaction below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Michigan staffer caught on video threatening fans

I reached out to Michigan to see if they were aware of the video, and if so, what sparked the threats and how Bryant's behavior will be handled.

There was no response as of publication.

What I will say is that this is an ugly look. There's always two sides to every interaction like this, but it's going to be borderline impossible to justify Bryant's behavior.

Fans are going to chirp people, especially during a big win. That's the nature of the beast. Anyone who can't handle that is in the wrong line of work.

What you can't have is a staffer walking around threatening fans that they'll be "f*cked up." There's no school that's going to be okay with that kind of conduct.

As the saying goes, compare the paychecks before doing something stupid. Chris Bryant works for the defending national champs. He shouldn't be so soft that he feels the need to mix it up with random fans.

Plus, isn't the entire "Michigan Man" legacy supposed to be about being classy and above all the noise? Does Byrant come off as classy and above the noise here? Not at all.

This post will be updated with any statement Michigan provides or new details that come in. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.