Chiefs Star ‘Hollywood’ Brown Shares Life-Changing Step Of Faith

Faith and focus drive Marquise “Hollywood" Brown as he begins a new chapter.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown embraced a personal transformation in Week 6. Brown, 28, recommitted to his faith through baptism, an experience that came the same weekend Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter made a similar decision.

After the Chiefs' win on Sunday night, Brown shared that he and his fiancée, Zoei Billions, were baptized at Journey Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri (via Deseret News).

Brown spoke openly about the importance of his faith.

"I got baptized when I was younger, but I feel like last year, I had a lot on me," Brown said. "I had a lot on me mentally, and it all boils down to don’t worry about the extra stuff."

"I felt myself second-guessing a lot of stuff, and as a believer, that’s not what I should do. So just to get back, get baptized with my fiancée, it felt good," he added. The decision marked a return to faith and a release of doubt.

Two days after his baptism, Brown scored two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the Lions.

"Faith now shapes my career," Brown said, noting how sharing the moment with his fiancée strengthened the experience. "All glory to God really. I just got baptized Friday, so this whole weekend’s been amazing for me."

After the game, he summed it up simply on X: "Thank you Jesus."

While Brown found renewal in Kansas City, Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter, 22, experienced his own moment of spiritual growth.

Hunter also chose baptism that weekend, sharing his commitment publicly.

"It’s Sunday. It’s God’s day. I’ve been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man," Hunter said. "I’m becoming a better man and leaving my old self and starting a new chapter."

Both players highlighted how faith can bring focus and balance amid the pressures of the NFL spotlight.

For Brown and Hunter, the renewed sense of purpose may prove just as meaningful as anything that happens on game day.

