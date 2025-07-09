Chiefs, Royals Stadium Decision Looms As Teams Look To Get More Taxpayer Money

The Kansas City Chiefs' search for a new stadium continues, and once again, one of the wealthiest families in the world continues to benefit from the desire for professional sports.

The Chiefs, as well as the Kansas City Royals, have been playing the states of Missouri and Kansas against each other in an effort to receive the best possible terms. Political leadership in both Missouri and Kansas have signed off on legislation to give huge amounts of taxpayer money to team ownership.

Missouri, for example, recently passed the "Show-Me Sports Investment" Act, hoping to stave off competition from neighboring Kansas. The Chiefs though, explained that it wasn't nearly enough to commit to staying in their home state.

"We are grateful to Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Legislature for taking this significant step forward," the Chiefs recent statement said. The passing of this legislation is an important piece of the overall effort. While there's still work to be done, this legislation enables the Chiefs to continue exploring potential options to consider remaining in Missouri."

Legislation in Kansas initially had a deadline for the teams to decide on taking their overly generous offer.

Chiefs, Royals, Continue To Benefit From Competition To Hand Out Free Money

This week, Kansas lawmakers abandoned their previously-agreed-upon deadline, June 30, 2025, and gave the teams more time to make up their minds. Incredible.

Per several reports, the teams now have until June 30, 2026. Though the legislative committee involved in the stadium project, the Legislative Coordinating Council, is asking the teams to make their choice by the end of 2025. Sure.

Missouri's offer allows for 50 percent of stadium costs to be paid for by state bonds, whether the Royals or Chiefs choose to renovate or build entirely new stadiums. Kansas, meanwhile, will pay for up to 70% of stadium construction. Again, this is for billionaire sports team owners, including the Hunt family, which is worth at least $25 billion. And operate in the NFL, effectively a money-printing machine.

It's good to be rich.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan asked for a deadline extension, per Reuters.

"Together, we have the opportunity to bring the National Football League to Kansas, anchored by a world-class domed stadium, new team headquarters, a state-of-the-art practice facility, and a vibrant mixed-use and entertainment district," Donovan wrote in a letter to Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson.

The deadline extension allows both organizations to continue playing both states against each other, with promises of extra revenue and income from new or renovated stadiums. We might know by the end of the year what their decision will be. Or maybe we won't know until June 2026. Or maybe they'll get another extension in hopes of getting one of the two states to pay for the whole stadium. And pay for player salaries too.