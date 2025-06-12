Kansas City Chiefs Complaining After Getting Massive Handout From Missouri Taxpayers To Renovate Arrowhead

The Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, is one of the wealthiest collection of people anywhere on earth. Forbes estimates their net worth at roughly $25 billion, and given how these things are usually calculated, that's almost assuredly far below the real number.

You'd think then, that if they wanted to pay for improvements to their franchise's stadium, in order to raise ticket prices, build more expensive corporate suites and make themselves even richer, that they'd be able to afford it themselves. You'd think.

Instead, the Hunt family has engaged in a years-long campaign, demanding Missouri taxpayers fund construction for them. A state with an average household income of $68,000, paying for stadium construction for a family worth $25 billion. Makes sense.

And this week, it seems like the Chiefs might finally have gotten their way. And they're still acting ungrateful about it.

The Missouri legislature passed the "Show-Me Sports Investment" Act, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Kehoe. The new legislation provides funding for both the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals to improve their stadiums, with the state funding up to 50% of new construction.

In theory, that should make the Chiefs happy, right? Up to 50% of their construction funded by the very people who already spend money on tickets, concessions, merchandise, and parking. They're still not happy.

Kansas City Chiefs Won't Be Happy Until They Can Pay For Nothing

In response to the new legislation passing the Missouri House, the Chiefs issued a statement expressing their disappointment that the situation hasn't been handled sufficiently to their liking.

"We are grateful to Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Legislature for taking this significant step forward," the Chiefs statement reads. "The passing of this legislation is an important piece of the overall effort. While there's still work to be done, this legislation enables the Chiefs to continue exploring potential options to consider remaining in Missouri."

"Exploring potential options." "Consider remaining in Missouri." This isn't a commitment to accept free money and stay in Missouri, it's more gamesmanship. Up to 50% of their construction costs funded by taxpayers, and it's still not enough. For a family worth $25 billion. Unbelievable.

If you're surprised that the Chiefs could act so entitled to free money, don't be. Kansas, in an effort to lure the Chiefs there, has already authorized funding up to 70% of stadium construction. You can see why the Chiefs would be upset that Missouri wasn't willing to go to 80%. Or even 100%. I mean, why pay for something when you can get someone else to pay for it instead? Especially when you alone rake in operating profits. Embarrassing.

The Royals, at least, pretended to have some level of gratitude for legislators deciding to waste taxpayer money on a private business.

"As we said from the beginning of the Legislature’s deliberations, their work is a very important piece of our decision-making process," their statement said. "Now that both houses have voted and the bill is headed to the Governor's desk, we look forward to evaluating the plan in full detail. Our focus remains the same: to prioritize the best interests of our team, fans, partners and regional community as we pursue the next generational home for the Kansas City Royals."

Imagine telling your local city that your small business needs renovations to be more up to date and serve its customers better. Imagine then, that you demand the city pay for 50%, 70%, or even more of the cost. Imagine the laughter you'd hear on the other line.

Sports teams, though, have perfected the art of acting as though their privately-owned businesses are civic institutions that must be supported. The NFL might be the worst offender; the richest league that essentially prints money, charges fans ridiculous "personal seat licenses," and has the highest average ticket prices. At least they could act like they appreciate it when they take even more money out of taxpayers' pockets.