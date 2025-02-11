Chiefs RB Samaje Perine Addresses 'Awkward' Interaction With Patrick Mahomes

A video capturing Patrick Mahomes encouraging his teammates during Sunday's Super Bowl LIX loss has sparked debate over a seemingly awkward moment with Chiefs running back Samaje Perine.

In the clip, viewers suggested Mahomes may have intentionally snubbed Perine, fueling discussions about possible bad blood.

Coming to put any tensions at ease was the 29-year-old Perine, who addressed the moment as more buzz grew from NFL fans.

Perine addressed the clip on Instagram, reassuring fans that there’s no animosity between him and Mahomes. He explained that the footage captured him in a passing moment.

"Lol I actually stood up to untie my pants string, no one blamed anybody," Perine posted in an Instagram comment. "It’s not that deep."

Perine had a disappointing outing in Super Bowl LIX, recording just one carry for eight yards against the Philadelphia Eagles. He also suffered a dropped pass in the Big game, prompting conversation regarding whether Mahomes was bitter about the moment. Chiefs haters pounced on the viral moment, calling Mahomes a ‘bad’ leader for appearing to skip Perine in the depressing team moment.

Sadly for the Chiefs, a dropped pass would not have been enough to help them hoist the Lombardi.

None of the Chiefs players were in a celebratory mood after KC suffered a slow death to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, losing 40-22.

