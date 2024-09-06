Community Notes, Toes & Taylor-Brittany Beef: Chiefs-Ravens Has It All And Shows Us Why NFL Is America's Game

One game into its season and the NFL has already reminded us why it is America's Game.

The league's kickoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night had it all. And we do mean everything:

Drama.

Controversy.

Heroes and goats.

Ravens At Chiefs Was ‘Wild’

And then the game started and things got really interesting.

Chiefs 27.

Ravens 20.

"What a wild environment it was down there," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said afterward. "It was two heavyweights in a fight right down to the end.

"They say it's a game of inches? It might be shorter than that."

It was a meeting decided on the last play of the game – and a controversial one at that. The play was so controversial that X (formerly Twitter) placed Community Notes on the Ravens' post of the play.

A Ravens Touchdown That Wasn't

So, where to begin?

Let's go straight to the end, because the last play of the game decided the outcome. By perhaps a quarter of an inch.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely caught what was called a touchdown on the field as time expired. The score put the Ravens in position to tie or win the game.

Except replay gets a vote and that recount decided one of Likely's feet was straddling the white end line, just out of bounds.

"I thought it was a touchdown. Still think it's a touchdown," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson insisted. "…I believe it was two feet in."

Nope. No touchdown. Chiefs win.

"At this point you've got to live with the call," Likely lamented. "That's on me. I got to get both feet in. I'll take that one. It is what it is."

Chiefs Vs. Ravens An Epic Saga

In the other locker room, winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes could afford himself some humor.

"Wear white cleats next time," Mahomes quipped. "That's my advice to him."

Jokes aside, this game was an epic saga with probably too many storylines to cover in this short space. But, to heck with it, let's try:

Let's go straight to the drama on the margins, shall we?

Let's start with the Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes relationship. Last year it was chummy between these two women connected to the Kansas City roster's two biggest stars – tight end Travis Kelce and Mahomes, the team's quarterback.

Mahomes And Swift Separate

The gals bonded over the team's success and often watched games together in the same luxury box.

But not this game.

Mahomes has become a solid Donald Trump supporter. And Swift is a well-known liberal who endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. So Swift watched this game seated next to Kelce's father.

And Brittany Mahomes, well, she was elsewhere.

If this feels petty, consider this is happening all over America through the November presidential election and beyond.

Harrison Butker Gets One On NFL

People are cutting ties with people they cannot agree with. And the Brittany and Taylor relationship is apparently an example of that.

More social commentary from this game?

You'll recall Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker caused some ripples to the fabric of American culture in the offseason with his commencement speech that one political bent defends as his right and the other seemingly abhors.

Butker, the target of multiple notable petitions and editorials calling for his dismissal from the Chiefs, was also the subject of a statement released by the NFL saying it didn't share his values.

Butker Erases Dynamic Kickoff

But Butker remains part of the team because he happens to be among the NFL's best at his his position. And this game gave Butker a chance to show that and also give the league a little comeuppance.

The NFL, you'll recall, this offseason rewrote the kickoff rules to make the play more interesting. In fact, it calls the play the dynamic kickoff.

The idea is to avoid seeing every single kickoff become a touchback as it was in the Super Bowl. Well, guess what?

Butker, the guy the league swatted with its statement, got six opportunities to kick the ball off against the Ravens. And he delivered six touchbacks, proving the league's much-studied approach to making the kickoff a big play for the receiving team matters little to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advantage Harrison Butker.

Rashee Rice Goes Off

The same league that felt compelled to disagree with Butker so publicly has done nothing about Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice was involved in a multi-car wreck in the offseason that left two people injured. He was criminally charged with eight counts of vehicular-related offenses and also has been sued by both individuals.

But Rice was on the field Thursday night and will be most of this season because the NFL has not suspended him under its personal conduct policy.

The reason for that is nothing has been decided in court. The criminal trial doesn't happen until December and the civil trial will pick up sometime next year.

The league has said unless there is a material change in the case, Rice will not be suspended.

Rice 8 Charges, 7 Catches

So on Thursday, Rice caught seven passes for 103 yards and was a mismatch the entire game. Rice caught almost as many passes in this game (7) as he did criminal charges (8) after his wreck.

Rice played great and was a hero for the Chiefs. The NFL, meanwhile, is made to look a bit weird.

No matter, we love you NFL.

You bring the drama and the Ravens at the Chiefs proved that right from this season's start.