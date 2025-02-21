Chiefs DE Thinks Patrick Mahomes Will Be On 'Revenge Tour' Next Season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one game away from winning three consecutive Super Bowls, and the fact that he didn’t finish the job has a defensive teammate thinking he will be a man on a mission.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu has been with the Chiefs for the past two seasons , so he has become well acquainted with Mahomes’ drive and competitive fire. However, he also witnessed Mahomes have one of - if not the - worst games of his career in Super LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles . He threw two interceptions (including a pick-six) and didn’t find a rhythm until way too late, which led to a 40-22 loss for the Chiefs.

Even though Mahomes embarrassed himself on the biggest stage, Omenihu believes that it will motivate his quarterback to reach new levels of excellence next season.

"On a revenge tour," Omenihu said of Mahomes’ mindset for next year on an episode of "Up & Adams." "Just extreme focus, taking even more control of the organization. We’re going to get my boy Rashee [Rice] back, so that’s going to be great with how [Xavier Worthy] has been playing. Hopefully, we’ll be able to figure out the rest of the pieces."

Guys like Mahomes are hardwired to look at failure and find ways to improve, especially when that failure costs them titles. It is one of the many things that has made Mahomes the best quarterback of this generation, and as Omenihu said, he will want to go the extra mile to prove that next season.

There's no longer a chance of a three-peat. However, Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to be the first team to win three Super Bowls in four years since the 2001-2004 New England Patriots.

With Mahomes under center, that’s not an unreachable goal.