Chiefs' Chris Jones Wants Absolutely Nothing To Do With A Jersey Swap With Russell Wilson

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their first win of the season in a borderline unwatchable 22-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

New York quarterback Russell Wilson not only took a beating from the Chiefs and Giants fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium, but also took shots both literally and figuratively from Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones as well.

Jones picked up his first sack of the season in what was his lone tackle of the contest against the Giants. He also had a front-row seat to watch Wilson complete just 18 of 32 pass attempts and throw two interceptions, which appears to have impacted his desire to swap jerseys with the veteran signal caller after the final whistle.

Jones had apparently asked Wilson to swap jerseys before previous matchups, but it never came to fruition. He was asked about a potential exchange while speaking with NBC on the field, and Jones made it clear he doesn't care about it anymore.

"I don't even want it. It's all good. I don't want it," Jones said.

While Jones' comments may have been a bit tongue-in-cheek, you couldn't exactly blame the guy for not having too much interest in getting Wilson's jersey after his performance on Sunday night. Then again, Wilson does have a Super Bowl ring and is a 10-time Pro Bowler, so as a whole, it wouldn't be the worst jersey to get a hold of and throw up on the wall inside the man cave.

Jones and the Chiefs made easy work of the Giants on Sunday, but their tough opening stretch to begin the season jumps right back on track in Week 4 with the Baltimore Ravens coming to Kansas City for an AFC showdown.