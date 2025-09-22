Giants Fans Begged For Jaxson Dart During Amazing Collapse By Russell Wilson

If there was ever a performance worth pulling Russell Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart, it was Sunday night.

Instead, New York stuck with Russ, and the result was a brutal 22-9 loss to the Chiefs in primetime — another season that already feels over for Giants fans.

Wilson launched wild throws, one seemingly aimed at the crossbar in the red zone, others sailing miles from his receivers.

Not to mention Daniel Jones is completely winning his divorce with the Giants, which is salt in the wound for a franchise that notoriously fumbles talented players.

Two interceptions went straight to the secondary — one so egregious that even Cris Collinsworth’s attempt at a cover-up drew groans across East Rutherford.

The loudest cheers at MetLife weren’t for a touchdown but for Jaxson Dart to enter the game and relieve Russ, once and for all.

The Giants’ brain trust looked just as lost. Coaches botched the game plan, barely using Malik Nabers — a star stranded on a bad team — who finished with just two catches for 13 yards.

From their suites, with Brian Daboll on the sideline, the Giants brass watched fans endure yet another national embarrassment.

Primetime has become a torture chamber for Big Blue.

Now back on the hot seat, the entire regime is drawing a collective "WTF?" from fans who were promised a turnaround after yet another talent dump on both sides of the ball.

Daboll, owner John Mara and GM Joe Schoen were all shown throughout the broadcast — reminders of who built this mess.

Daboll did insert Dart, but only for a few meaningless handoffs, a stunning look into the staff’s lack of preparation.

With the 0-3 start, Daboll’s regular-season record as Giants head coach is now 17-34-1.

Wilson’s turnovers and red-zone meltdowns were brutal. But what makes this game unforgivable is simple: no quarterback — rookie or veteran — can overcome leadership this broken.

