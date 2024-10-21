Chiefs Used Backup O-Linemen To Shield Starters From Sun On Visiting Sideline

It was a little toasty in Santa Clara, Calif., for the Super Bowl LVIII re-match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. So the Chiefs' starters found a creative way to stay cool.

See, the visiting sideline at Levi's Stadium has no shade. So with temperatures in the mid-80s and the sun beating down, the Chiefs made their own shade — at the expense of some back-up players.

"It was supposed to be about 84 degrees. I can tell you, the sun’s beating down," sideline reporter Erin Andrews said. "Most teams, they like to bring tents when it’s very hot and bright on their sideline. Not the Chiefs, man. They use the backups of the offensive line to protect their starters."

Imagine working your butt off your whole career to make it to the NFL, and now your job is just to act as a human sun shield for dudes who make way more money than you do. Or as Fox broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt put it: "‘Hey, guys. Stand up, you’re the backups. Take the sun beating for three-and-a-half hours.'"

Not every player took advantage of the O-linemen's labor, though.

"I will say, though, I’m watching Patrick Mahomes," Andrews said. "Nobody stands in front of that guy. He just takes it."

It does seem a little insulting to the second and third stringers. But you can get away with a lot if you're winning. And that's what the Chiefs continue to do.

READ: Chiefs Remain NFL's Only Undefeated Team Despite Having Every Reason To Be Losing

Kansas City took down the Niners, 28-18, on Sunday to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.