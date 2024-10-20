Chiefs Remain NFL's Only Undefeated Team Despite Having Every Reason To Be Losing

The rematch of the last Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers could have been renamed the Adversity Bowl.

Because these two teams were struggling with some serious setbacks by the time this game hit its climax.

And yet, the Chiefs just found a way to win while the 49ers wilted.

"We've got plenty of room to improve and eventually things will get better because we're going to get guys coming back," coach Andy Reid said after the game.

"The thing I appreciate the most is guys stepping up and the other guys trusting in them to step up, believing in them. And then the coaches coaching them. I appreciate that, to put us in this spot right here."

Chiefs In A Perfect Spot

The spot the Chiefs are in is winning despite not having players that are injured and may come back, or injured and are done for the year. They're also winning with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce not playing up to their standards.

The 49ers have the same issue and the apparent loss of receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season after an apparent ACL injury isn't going to help.

Except the 49ers cannot seem to overcome their adversity. They were crushed by it. And so this result:

Chiefs 28.

49ers 18.

"This game wasn't that close," FOX lead analyst Tom Brady said on air after covering the game.

"There's no way to sugarcoat this," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We got our ass kicked today."

Chiefs Undefeated On Multiple Levels

The Chiefs are the NFL's only undefeated team.

It almost makes you believe the Chiefs are immune to problems. Because, well, they are so far. And that makes them a startling contrast to the 49ers.

The Chiefs have beaten the 49ers in two Super Bowls, dating back to 2020. They've beaten the 49ers three times in the regular season since that time.

Reid and Mahomes own the 49ers to the tune of a 5-0 mark dating back to 2020.

Mahomes And Kelce Struggle

All of this was perhaps a source of frustration for the 49ers, which manifested in the form of left tackle Trent Williams deciding he needed to put the mark of his fist on Malik Mustapha's helmet.

(Both players were flagged and Williams was ejected).

But amid these shenanigans, the amazing thing is, the Chiefs authored this victory on a day Mahomes threw for only 154 yards, with two interceptions and finished with a horrible 44.4 passer rating.

Kelce, meanwhile, caught four passes for 17 yards.

And the Chiefs still beat the defending NFC champs.

Chiefs Figure It Out

It happened as the Chiefs continued to figure out how to overcome the absence of receivers Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and Rashee Rice – both out for the season – and on a day receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury.

Said another way, the Chiefs beat the 49ers with Noah Gray, Kareem Hunt and maybe Mecole Hardman as their most dynamic players.

Mahomes has not thrown a touchdown pass in two consecutive games. He's thrown only six TDs all season. And that has been balanced out by six interceptions.

That's what resilient teams do – at least what this resilient team is doing.

"We find ways to win," Mahomes said.

Brock Purdy Has Terrible Day

The 49ers are the other side of the same proverbial coin. They didn't have Deebo Samuel for much of this game and Brandon Aiyuk was carted off the field with a knee injury.

Shanahan said after the game the fear is Aiyuk suffered an ACL injury which would put him out for the season. Samuel played some while battling an unspecified illness and he did not catch a pass.

After the game, Shanahan was seen spending time with quarterback Brock Purdy because he had one of his worst games, throwing three interceptions.

"I think I got to play better for sure," Purdy said, "with my throws and decisions. Obviously, I have to watch film and stuff but I have to play better."

He's not alone in the San Francisco locker room.