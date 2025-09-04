Chicago Sky's Angel Reese Suspended For Indiana Fever Game After Too Many 'Techs'

Angel Reese back-hands a player and now has to miss a game.

The Bayou Barbie is banned, at least for one game. On Thursday, the WNBA suspended the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese for one game.

This means she’ll miss Friday's matchup against the Indiana Fever.

WNBA fans couldn’t have imagined at the start of the year that we’d miss both Reese and Caitlin Clark in a Sky versus Fever matchup, yet here we are.

Reese earned her eighth technical foul of the season (WNBA limit) after backhand smacking Aaliyah Edwards in the face during Wednesday’s game between the Sky and the Connecticut Sun.

WATCH:

Last season, Reese narrowly avoided suspension with seven technical fouls.

This season tells a different story, as does the Sky’s performance, plummeting to a 10-30 record.

It’s also been a tough week for Reese, who apologized after criticizing her Sky teammates.

She remains the team’s best player, though her leadership skills need improvement.

As reported by OutKick, Reese passionately expressed her desire for the Chicago roster to overhaul its talent, given the team’s struggles this season.

"I'm not settling for the same s**t we did this year," Reese said.

"We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a nonnegotiable for me.

I'm willing and wanting to play with the best," Reese added.

"And however I can help to get the best here, that's what I'm going to do this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best, because we can't settle for what we have this year."

READ: Angel Reese Issues Unnecessary Apology After Saying Her Very Bad Chicago Sky Team Needs Better Players

Considering the WNBA’s competitive environment, where players often clash, Reese’s criticisms were another instance of mean-spiritedness.

Reese even hinted she might leave the Sky if they don’t transform into a winning team, bold words for a player still proving herself.

After Chicago’s win against Connecticut on Wednesday, Reese attributed her comments to "frustration" and apologized to her teammates.

"I probably am frustrated [with] myself right now," Reese said in the postgame news conference.

"I think the language is taken out of context. I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've busted their ass, just like I've busted my ass. They've shown up for me through thick and thin, and in the locker room when nobody could see anything."

From last season to now, Reese has garnered a small but vocal group of supporters touting her as the future face of the league over Caitlin Clark, who single-handedly boosted the WNBA’s relevance.

The most "viral" aspect of Reese’s game is her knack for "me-bounds," essentially offensive rebounds she grabs after her own missed layups.

To put it simply, Reese still struggles with layups.

She won’t have to worry about that Friday night, as she’ll be watching from the sideline.

