Cubs To Wear Special Blue Jerseys To Honor Ryne Sandberg Following Legend's Passing

The Chicago Cubs will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Wrigley Field for a three-game series beginning on Friday for what will be the team's first set of home games since the passing of Ryne Sandberg, and on Saturday, players will be wearing special blue uniforms to honor the legend.

Cubs president Crane Kenney told 670 The Score on Thursday that the team will wear blue jerseys for Saturday's matchup, and each player will don Sandberg's No. 23. The jerseys will not have any names on the back, either.

Kenney also shared that the jerseys would be auctioned off after the game with the proceeds benefiting cancer research as part of Cubs For A Cure.

The Cubs posted a video on social media showing off the throwback-looking threads that they'll be wearing on Saturday.

The tribute with the entire team wearing the No. 23 jersey comes after Chicago added a special patch on the sleeve of their everyday jerseys as well to honor Sandberg. The patch, which will remain on the sleeve for the remainder of the season, features Sandberg's signature and his number.

Sandberg was a cornerstone in the Cubs' lineup for 15 seasons and earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections from 1984-1993. Shortly after being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, his number 23 was retired by the Cubs in a ceremony at Wrigley Field in August of that year.

Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with metastatic prostate cancer, for which he was diagnosed in January 2024.